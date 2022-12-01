Central girls eager to kick off Josh Mach era

Josh Mach and the Rapid City Central girls basketball team faced major transitions in the offseason.

Following last season’s seventh place finish at the Class AA State Tournament, head coach Allan Bertram departed to lead the Mount Marty University women’s program.

The Cobblers also graduated a host of veteran talent, including four starters, Josie Hill (Chicago State), Denna Smith (Mount Marty), Sadie Glade (Mount Marty) and Amarae Rinto (Mount Marty), who signed to play college basketball.

Mach, an Aberdeen native, served as an assistant for the Aberdeen Central boys for the last several seasons. When the position at Central opened up, he decided to make a move of his own, to coach girls basketball in the opposite corner of his home state.

“It felt right for a lot of reasons,” Mach said. “Having two daughters makes that transition a little bit easier and gets me a little bit more excited...for when they get older. That was part of the motivation to try out the girls side as well.”

Adriana Young played a minor role for the Cobblers last season and hopes to expand on her play in the new year. Mach is the third head coach at Central since she joined the program.

“We've had a lot of adversity and I feel like we've always come out strong,” she said. “Having the new coaches is super exciting. We get to learn new stuff. Every coach is different, so it's been difficult to get to used at times.”

Mach said it’s been exciting to take over the Central program, but the last six months have been an emotional roller coaster.

Overall, he’s just excited to have a committed group of student-athletes in the program even if the change can be a lot to process at times.

“It's different verbiage, so there are a lot of confused faces, but they're working hard and being coachable,” Mach said. “We're working through those parts of practice where we're not on the same page, but it's been great.”

Seniors Ally Davis and Teila Jiron have established themselves as key leaders this offseason and junior Aaliyah Jones, who played in all three State games with one start last year, will handle a lot of the dirty work down low.

“She’s really good with the basketball in her hands and she's done a nice job of getting to the rim,” Mach said. “She just kind of opens it up for our shooters by putting pressure on opponents in the paint.”

Young said she saw the team grow closer this summer after all of the transition. She thinks that will ultimately benefit the Cobblers, regardless of how much experience they bring to the floor.

“We're all super close and we value each other outside of basketball as well,” she said. "So that makes it a lot easier. We've had a couple of rough spots, not going to lie, but we're pulling together and we’ve all got each other's back.”

Central opens the season against Mach's former school Dec. 9 at Naasz Gym.

“I think we need to just get started, so we get this anxiety out of us,” Mach said. “And we can get into the season to see what we need to work on. We need to play against somebody else too.”