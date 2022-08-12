Central girls edged out by Watertown in season opener; Cobbler boys fall short against Arrows

Watertown’s Reagan Campbell perfectly executed two free kicks from just beyond the penalty area to give her team all it needed to defeat Rapid City Central 2-1 in its season opener on Friday evening at Sioux Park.

The Cobblers hung tight in the first contest of the season, particularly in the second half, despite replacing nine of 11 starters off of last year’s team.

Head coach Mark Morgan said he was disappointed to start the season on a losing note but not disappointed in the overall effort of his young team.

“We lost 14 seniors and only brought one up, so we essentially have a new team,” Morgan said. “We’re young but there is a lot of talent on this team, and more importantly a lot of grit. It’s tough to lose in your first match but it gives us a good look at what we need to improve.”

Both teams started slow and neither recorded a shot on goal until the Arrows benefitted from Campbell’s first free kick in the 31st minute.

From just beyond the penalty arch the senior pushed the ball over the Cobblers’ wall and just beyond the reach of Central goalie Mohrgyn Brug to give Watertown a 1-0 lead with 9 minutes and 38 seconds left in the first half.

“We were slow in the first half,” Morgan said. “Our first half was kind of a bust. I’d like to see two good halves because we kind of gave them the entire first half.”

The Cobblers responded in the second half on a set-piece goal of their own from 25 yards out in the 57th minute.

Kaysie Dahl recorded the equalizer on a well-struck ball that bounced off the chest of Watertown keeper Katelyn Hanson and into the net to tie the contest at 1-1 with 23:42 remaining in the contest.

Campbell and Watertown broke the tie in the 64th minute, in the same manner as the team’s first goal. The senior captain placed a free kick above the reach of Brug to give the Arrows a 2-1 lead with 16:26 to play, which ultimately proved the difference in the game.

“I don’t really agree with where the second ball was placed, but it is what it is and you can’t go back and change it,” Morgan said. “Those were really good balls and so was the one we had on a set piece. We wasted some opportunities on set pieces, to be honest, but that’s just inexperience.”

Central returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Brookings at Sioux Park on the north grass field.

“We have to come out working a little harder and playing smarter but we’re still trying to make sure everybody is in the right place,” Morgan said. “We’re sorting everything out and I think we’re close.”

Watertown boys downs Central in season opener

The Rapid City Central boys dropped a 3-1 decision to Watertown on Friday afternoon at Sioux Park to open the 2022 season.

The Cobblers possessed the ball well, particularly in the second half, but struggled to convert on the opportunities.

“We need to be more creative and see the opportunities to find the third guy not the first guy,” Central head coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We have to find the second and third guys, which requires creativity and vision.”

Central recorded seven shots on goal compared to four shots on goal by Watertown. The Cobblers also out-possessed the Arrows 63% to 37%.

The Arrows struck first on a goal by Tommy Foley in the fifth minute. The junior used his speed to split a pair of Central defenders and placed the ball in the top right corner of the goal to give Watertown a 1-0 lead with 34 minutes and 21 seconds left in the first half.

“In the middle of the field we played really well,” Sabrowski said. “We have to defend better against a speedy striker. He had a lot of pace and we weren’t prepared for that.”

Central evened the score in the 16th minute with a penalty kick goal by Riley Roe. The Cobblers went to the penalty when Giffith Houchin was fouled at the edge of the box and Roe placed the ball in the bottom right corner to tie the game at 1-1 with 23:25 left in the opening half.

Watertown jumped in front 2-1 in the 28th minute on a rebound goal by Mason Anderson. The Arrows took three shots in a matter of seconds before Anderson’s rebound gave his team the lead with 12:36 to play in the opening half.

The Arrows extended their lead to 3-1 with a penalty kick goal by Jaxon Fiechtner in the 54th minute. A penalty in the box gave Watertown the opportunity and the senior buried the ball in the bottom right corner with 26:32 to play.

The Arrows dropped back on with a defense-first strategy to close out the game and secure the victory.

“We possessed well but they gave us time and space in the second half to run out the clock,” Sabrowski said. “We needed more energy and urgency in the end. I felt like we were more fit than them but we were giving away easy balls.”

Central returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Brookings in the stadium at Sioux Park.