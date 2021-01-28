Central girls hold off Spearfish

The Rapid City Central girls' basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 55-46 victory over Spearfish Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers jumped out to a 16-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter and closed out the half with a 25-17 advantage.

Central added to its lead with a 11-10 third, before holding off the Spartans to close out the game.

Sadie Glade led the Cobblers with 16 points, Jordan Heckert added 14 points and Allison Richards finished with 12.

Erin Rotert paced Spearfish with 14 points, while Stella Marcus finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Rapid City Central (6-6) hosts Harrisburg on Saturday, while the Spartans (4-8) travel to Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 61, STURGIS 22: St. Thomas More took a 34-9 lead at the half and remained unbeaten with a victory over the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.

Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavaliers with 20 points, while Reese Ross chipped in with 12 points.

Joellen Cano led the Scoopers with nine points.