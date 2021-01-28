Central girls hold off Spearfish

The Rapid City Central girls' basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 55-46 victory over Spearfish Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers jumped out to a 16-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter and closed out the half with a 25-17 advantage.
Central added to its lead with a 11-10 third, before holding off the Spartans to close out the game.
Sadie Glade led the Cobblers with 16 points, Jordan Heckert added 14 points and Allison Richards finished with 12.
Erin Rotert paced Spearfish with 14 points, while Stella Marcus finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Rapid City Central (6-6) hosts Harrisburg on Saturday, while the Spartans (4-8) travel to Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 61, STURGIS 22: St. Thomas More took a 34-9 lead at the half and remained unbeaten with a victory over the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.
Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavaliers with 20 points, while Reese Ross chipped in with 12 points.
Joellen Cano led the Scoopers with nine points.
St. Thomas More (13-0) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while Sturgis (5-8) is at Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
CUSTER 58, DOUGLAS 32: Kellyn Kortemeyer scored 17 points and Allyson Cass added 12 as the Wildcats pulled away in the second half to pick up a win over the Patriots.
Keana Walton of Douglas led all scorers with 22 points.
Custer (6-8) travels to Hot Springs on Friday, while the Patriots (1-10) play at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, HOT SPRINGS 31: The Lady Comets bounced back from a tough loss at Custer with a victory over Hot Springs Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 23 points and 10 assists, while Alexa Ham added 18 points.
Rapid City Christian (9-4) will travel to White River on Saturday, while the lady Bison (2-9) host Chadron, Neb.
Boys Basketball
BELLE FOURCHE 52, HARDING COUNTY 48: Belle Fourche’s Anthony Budmayr made four free throws in the final minute of regulation to lead the Broncs to a win over Harding County on Thursday in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche took a 21-20 advantage into the half, before the Ranchers battled back in the third to take a 38-31 lead into he fourth.
Budmayr finished with 13 points, Gage Kracht added 11 points and Lan Fuhrer had 10.
Kelby Hett paced Harding County with 16 points, Cayden Floyd added 11 points and Dawson Kautzman finished with 10.
The Broncs (7-7) will host Douglas Next Friday, while the Ranchers (3-9) are at New Underwood Saturday.
WALL 54, HILL CITY 45: Reid Hansen scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a win over the Rangers Thursday night in Wall.
Kobe Main paced Hill City with 17 points and Grant Sullivan chipped in with 14.
The Eagles (7-4) host Lyman on Saturday, while the Rangers (5-7) travel to Kadoka.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 72, SPEARFISH 44: The Cobblers used a big fourth quarter to cruise past Spearfish.
Micah Swallow led the way for the for Central with 27 points and 15 rebounds, Kohl Meisman added 18 points and Julian Swallow finished with 14.
Peyton Millis paced Spearfish with 14 points.
The Cobblers (9-3) host Harrisburg on Saturday, while the Spartans (4-9) play at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.
DOUGLAS 65, CUSTER 55: Led by a trio of double-digit scorers, the Patriots earned a victory over the Wildcats.
Kolin Ray led Douglas with 26 points, Kyle Shields tacked on 18 points and Malik Motley added 11.
Jace Kelley paced the Wildcats with 29 points and Gage Tennyson finished with eight points..
The Patriots (4-7) host Huron on Thursday, while Custer (6-7) travels to Hot Springs Friday.