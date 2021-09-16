Central girls run past St. Thomas More

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team bounced back from a tough loss as it cruised to a win over St. Thomas More Thursday at Dakota Fields.

The Cobblers scored five goals in the first half en route to an 8-0 victory over the Cavaliers.

Kylea Becker paced Central with three goals, while Kaysie Dahl added two of her own.

Keyera Harmon, Jacie Stephens and Ashlin Tines chipped in with a goal apiece.

After dropping a 5-0 decision to Rapid City Stevens last week, Central head coach Mark Morgan was impressed with the way the team was able to rebound on Thursday.

“The game against Stevens was tough,” he said. “It is tough when a team comes out and sends shots over everyone’s head. That just isn’t normal. Stevens did a heck of a job that night with high, fast and extraordinarily accurate shots.

"Still, it was good for us to get tested like that. I think if anything, the girls looking forward to Tuesday. Tonight was a refocusing game after that Stevens matchup and we are hoping we made some adjustments and I think myself and the girls are looking forward to the rematch.”