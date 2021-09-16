Central girls run past St. Thomas More

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team bounced back from a tough loss as it cruised to a win over St. Thomas More Thursday at Dakota Fields.
The Cobblers scored five goals in the first half en route to an 8-0 victory over the Cavaliers.
Kylea Becker paced Central with three goals, while Kaysie Dahl added two of her own.
Keyera Harmon, Jacie Stephens and Ashlin Tines chipped in with a goal apiece.
After dropping a 5-0 decision to Rapid City Stevens last week, Central head coach Mark Morgan was impressed with the way the team was able to rebound on Thursday.
“The game against Stevens was tough,” he said. “It is tough when a team comes out and sends shots over everyone’s head. That just isn’t normal. Stevens did a heck of a job that night with high, fast and extraordinarily accurate shots.
"Still, it was good for us to get tested like that. I think if anything, the girls looking forward to Tuesday. Tonight was a refocusing game after that Stevens matchup and we are hoping we made some adjustments and I think myself and the girls are looking forward to the rematch.”
Central, 7-2, will have an opportunity to see if those adjustments have helped when it takes on Stevens on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas More (3-6) looks to get back on the right track Thursday against Sturgis.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Cobblers and Cavaliers played to a draw Thursday in Rapid City.
St. Thomas More struck first with a goal in the 26th minute by Tom Solono and carried that advantage into the half.
Colin Beck would tie the game for Central in the 57th minute and neither team would find the net the rest of the way.
Conner Warren finished with seven saves for the Cobblers and Winston Prill had 10 saves for STM.
Rapid City Central (2-4-3) will play Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, while the Cavs (6-2-1) will play Sturgis on Thursday.
Cross Country
Custer, Sturgis top Eldon Knudson Invite
The Custer girls' and Sturgis boys' cross country teams led the rest of their fields at the Eldon Knudson Invitational at Rocky Knolls Golf Course on Thursday.
The Wildcats outpaced the girls race with a total score of 17 points, Red Cloud was second with 53 and Douglas earned third place with 61.
Individually, Custer’s Ramsey Karim was first in 20 minutes and 37.09 seconds, while her teammate Kadense Dooley was second in 20:39.67 and Kira Ubence of Douglas rounded out the top three in 20:58.57.
In the boys’ 5k, the Scoopers finished first with 21 points, the Patriots took second with 45 and Custer wasn’t far behind with 49.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson paced the individual standings in 16:31.75, Miles Ellman of Custer earned the second spot in 17:53.84 and Deron Graf of Sturgis closed out the top three in 18:07.66.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Cavaliers earned their seventh win in a row with a victory over Lead-Deadwood.
More won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-19 and closed it out with a 25-9 third set.
Reese Ross paced the Cavs with 12 kills, Dani Godkin had 20 assists and Jordan McArthur finished with seven digs.
Allison Mollman led the Golddiggers with seven kills and five digs, Jayna Prince added five kills and three aces and Piper Rogers tallied 14 assists.
St. Thomas More (12-4) will play Hot Springs on Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-6) is at Hill City.
HILL CITY 3, STURGIS 0: The Rangers improved to 9-0 after earning a straight set victory over the Scoopers on Thursday.
Hill City took the first set 25-12, won the second 25-8 and cruised to a 25-9 victory in the third.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers will host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while Sturgis (1-11) hosts Spearfish.
Girls Tennis
Comets take two out of three in Yankton
The Rapid City Christian girls’ tennis team traveled to Yankton to play a tripleheader on Thursday.
The Comets scored victories in two of their three matches as they defeated Sioux Falls Christian (6-2) and Vermillion (8-1), before losing a 5-4 decision to Yankton later in the day.
Riley Geyer won all three of her singles matchups in Flight 5, including wins over Jade TanHaken of SF Christian (10-2), Mya Halverson of Vermillion (10-1) and Kayla Marsh of Yankton (10-8).
The Comets (21-8) will be back in action today when they play at Lennox.
Softball
Central no-hits Gillette
Two Rapid City Central pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Cobblers stopped the Gillette, Wyo., Blue Jays 11-1 Thursday at Parkview Softball Complex.
Tya Brandhagen and Deena Smith combined for the no-hitter as both pitched two innings. Smith gave up one unearned run.
Central jumped on Gillette for four runs in the first inning and put the game away with three runs in the third and fourth more in the fourth.
Sierra Dudley and Smith had three hits each, while, Brenna Boyd and Ally Davis both knocked in three runs. Brandhagen and Kai-Lee Sesay both had home runs.
Central, 13-15, returns to action Friday and Saturday against Sioux Falls Jefferson.
STEVENS 8, GILLETTE 0: The Raiders used a seven-run third inning to topple Gillette Thursday at Parkview Softball complex.
Stevens, ranked fourth in the state, scored one run in the bottom of the first before pulling away for the win to move to 22-5-1 on the season.
Irelyn Spencer, Marlee Jennings, Nieva Colicheski and Jillian Delzer all had two hits, with Jennings adding a home run and three RBI.
Gracelynn Kelly got the win with three hitless innings, striking our four, while Colicheski going the final two innings, giving up two hits.
The Raiders return to action Friday and Saturday against Sioux Falls O'Gorman