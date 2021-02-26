Central girls run past Yankton

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team traveled to Yankton as it looked to close out the season with a win over the Gazelles.
The Cobblers had little trouble from the outset as they cruised to a 63-27 victory.
Central carried 29-12 lead into the half and eventually extended it to 47-20 to close out the third quarter.
Jordan Heickert led Central with 19 points, Josie Hill added 13 points and Sadie Glade rounded out the team’s top scorers with 10.
Rapid City Central finished the regular season at 10-9 and will play in the Class AA SoDak 16 starting on Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 61, STURGIS 32: Rapid City Stevens outscored the Scoopers 20-11 in the second quarter as it earned a win over Sturgis on Friday.
Kenadi Rising led the Raiders with 14 points, while Bailee Sobczak added 13.
Sturgis was led by Reese Ludwick, who finished with six points.
Rapid City Stevens finished the regular season at 14-5, while the Scoopers closed it out at 8-12.
Both teams will play in the SoDak 16 starting on Friday.
BRANDON VALLEY 57, DOUGLAS 19: The Lynx closed out the regular season with their 15th victory as they cruised past the Patriots Friday night in Brandon Valley.
Kylie Foss paced the Lynx with 11 points, while Hilary Behrens and Sidney Thue chipped in with 10 apiece.
Lamara Castaneda led Douglas with eight points.
The Patriots (1-17) will finish their regular season today at Yankton at 5.
Boys Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, JONES COUNTY 44: The Tigers outscored Jones County 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win on Friday.
Grant Madsen led New Underwood (8-11) with 17 points, Linkin Ballard added 12 points and Cash Albers finished with 10.
Wyatt Olson paced the Coyotes (8-12) with 13 points, while Jett Nix and Ty Fuoss chipped in with 10 apiece.
Both teams will play in the Region 7B tournament starting Tuesday.
YNAKTON 60, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 50: The Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to stop the Cobblers Friday night in Yankton.
Yankton led just 41-39 going into the fourth, but outscored Central 19-11 to secure the win.
Julian Swallow led Central with 20 points, followed by Micah Swallow with 14 points and Kohl Meisman with 12.
Jaden Kral led Yankton, 16-3, with 21 points, followed by Matthew Mors with 20 and Rugby Ryken with 15.
The Cobblers, 11-8, will now get ready for the SoDak16 next Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS JV 67, EDGEMONT 45: The Raiders pulled away in the second half to defeat the Moguls Friday night in Rapid City.
Matthew Weber led Stevens with 16 points and Drew Marchant finished with 14.
Caleb Simons of Edgemont led all scorers with 22 points, while also pulling in 10 rebounds.
Grant Darrow chipped in nine points for the Moguls.
Edgemont will play in the Region 7B playoffs starting on Tuesday.
High School Hockey
Rushmore edges Oahe with late goal
The Rushmore varsity hockey team used a third-period goal to score a 2-1 victory over the Oahe Capitals Friday afternoon in Ft. Pierre.
Oahe kicked off the scoring and took a 1-0 lead when Raef Briggs found the back of the net on assists from Christopher Schultz and Kieran Duffy in the fourth minute if the opening period.
The Thunder tied it on a goal from Kael Delzer, assisted by Seth Stock, in the 15th minute of the second.
With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Stock scored the game-winning goal when he lit the lamp on an assist from Hunter Walla.
Rushmore (15-3) is back in action today when it takes on Aberdeen at 7 p.m.