Central girls run past Yankton

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team traveled to Yankton as it looked to close out the season with a win over the Gazelles.

The Cobblers had little trouble from the outset as they cruised to a 63-27 victory.

Central carried 29-12 lead into the half and eventually extended it to 47-20 to close out the third quarter.

Jordan Heickert led Central with 19 points, Josie Hill added 13 points and Sadie Glade rounded out the team’s top scorers with 10.

Rapid City Central finished the regular season at 10-9 and will play in the Class AA SoDak 16 starting on Friday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 61, STURGIS 32: Rapid City Stevens outscored the Scoopers 20-11 in the second quarter as it earned a win over Sturgis on Friday.

Kenadi Rising led the Raiders with 14 points, while Bailee Sobczak added 13.

Sturgis was led by Reese Ludwick, who finished with six points.

Rapid City Stevens finished the regular season at 14-5, while the Scoopers closed it out at 8-12.

Both teams will play in the SoDak 16 starting on Friday.