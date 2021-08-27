Central girls soccer remains unbeaten

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team remained undefeated Friday with a 3-0 victory over Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Both teams struggled from the outset before the Cobblers broke the early tie when Kylea Becker scored on an assist from Jacie Stephens in the 20th minute.
“We kind of struggled coming out of the gate,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “We got a little back on our heels for the first 20 minutes or so. Hats off to them (Jefferson) for being so well organized and coached. They came out at us quick and kept us out of rhythm until we started to gain control.”
After taking a 1-0 advantage into the half, the Cobblers added to their lead in the 47th minute on an unassisted goal from Keyera Harmon.
Less than 15 minutes later, Harmon tallied an assist when Jada Backes found the back of the net to put the game out of reach.
Central has opened the season with an unbeaten record, an accomplishment Morgan knows wouldn’t be possible without a tough defense.
“Obviously, I’m pleased with a 5-0 start,” he said. “But more than anything, I’m more pleased with our lack of goals allowed. I am happy with our scoring ability, but for us to only allow three goals is great. I’m the kind of coach that builds the team from the defense forward.”
Despite the five consecutive wins, Morgan also knows it won’t be any easier from here as the Cobblers go on to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday at 10 a.m., before battling crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Sept. 9.
“We have some battles coming up. We have plenty of hard work ahead of us, and we are gaining confidence. It feels like we are getting a better every game.”
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: Rapid City Stevens gained an early lead and didn’t look back as it shut out Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.
Shea Ellender gave the Raiders the early lead on an assist from Breanna Reagan in the 14th minute and Stevens added to it on a Riley Schad free kick in the 34th minute.
Reagan scored on an assist from Callie Connell in the 72nd minute to put the game out of reach.
Despite the shutout victory, the Raiders were pressured on the defensive end for most of the game.
Aspen Lushbough and Morgan Jost shared the goalkeeper role for Stevens with Lushbough earning a pair of saves, while Jost had four.
The Raiders finished with 18 total shots, including 11 on goal.
Rapid City Stevens (4-0-1) will play at Sioux Falls Jefferson Saturday at noon.
SPEARFISH 2, SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 1: The Spartans won their third consecutive game with a victory over the Knights on Friday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (3-2) will look to continue that streak when it takes on Yankton at Noon Saturday.
DAKOTA VALLEY 5, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Dakota Valley scored three goals in the second half as they picked up a win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
Grace Bass led the way for the Panthers with a hat trick, while Tyra Yi and Rylee Rosenquist scored the other two goals.
St. Thomas More (0-3) will play West Central Saturday at 11 a.m.
YANKTON 8, DOUGLAS/RC CHRSTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Yankton earned a dominant victory over the Patriots Friday afternoon.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas/Christian/New Underwood (0-5) will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman Saturday at 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers opened the weekend with a loss as they dropped a decision to the Cavaliers Friday in Sioux Falls.
Jefferson opened the scoring in the 14th minute and carried the one goal advantage into the break.
In the second half, the Cavaliers earned some breathing room with goals in the 47th and 61st minutes.
Central finished the game with three total shots, two on goal, while Jefferson had 22 total shots, 11 of which were on goal.
Conner Warren had seven saves for the Cobblers.
Rapid City Central (1-2-2) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday at noon.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, SIOUX GALLS ROOSEVELT 0: Ryan Gaughan scored three goals and Levi Busching added two goals and two assists as Rapid City Stevens overwhelmed Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Gaughan’s hat trick began when he teamed up with Busching on a pair of goals within a two-minute span. In the 25th minute, Busching sent his corner kick to the middle of the field and near the Rough Riders net with Gaughan heading the ball solidly into the net.
On the Raiders next attack in the next minute, Busching sent through a long pass to Gaughan for a nice connection and score.
Gaughan completed his hat trick in the 48th minute in similar fashion. Trey Bradley sent up a solid pass to Gaughan, who dribbled towards the net and sliced a shot past the Riders keeper.
Busching netted the final goals for the Raiders, scoring off a nice pass from Marshall Retzer in the 54th minute. On the very next attack, Busching hauled in a pass from Keegan Blaha and found net for the score.
The Raiders, 4-1, took 35 shots in the contest with 17 on frame. The Raiders limited the hosts to seven shots, including only one in the second half, with only four on frame.
“I think we did a good job of building on the lessons of the first four games,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We had some great combinations and great team play. And our defense responded in the second half, limiting them to just one shot.”
Stevens visits Sioux Falls Jefferson Saturday.
Volleyball
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Aberdeen Central bounced back from a first set loss to pick up a win over Rapid City Central on Friday.
The Cobblers took the first set 26-24, before the Golden Eagles swept the next three 25-16, 26-24 and 25-21.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (0-1) will look to bounce back Saturday when it takes on Pierre at 12:30 p.m.
Tennis
Christian, Stevens top RC Invite doubles
A trio of doubles' competitors earned their spots at the top of their flights as the Rapid City Invite doubles tournament wrapped up on Friday.
In Flight 1, Rapid City Christian’s Ella Hancock and Hannah Beckloff defeated Ali Scott and Peyton Ogle of Stevens (7-5, 6-2).
The Raiders topped Flight 3 as Kaiya Parkin and Anna Mueller cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Delaney Degen and Megan Mastel of Mitchell.
The singles side of competition begins Saturday at 8 a.m.
Football
MADISON 42, CUSTER 0: Madison scored 27 first half points on its way to earning a win over the Wildcats to open the season on Friday.
Madison’s Nate Ricke scored three touchdowns in the first half, including one-yard and two-yard keepers.
His third touchdown came on a 42-yard pass to Mickale Dohrer before the end of the first half.
Gage Tennyson led the Wildcats as he completed three passes for 57 yards, while finishing with three carries for 33 yards.
Custer will play at Lennox next Friday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 49, DOUGLAS 0: The Golden Eagles scored 35 points in the first half as they opened the season with a win over the Patriots.
No other information was made available for this game.
Next up, Douglas will host Brookings on Friday.
HOT SPRINGS 23, NEWCASTLE 0: Hot Springs continued its winning ways to kick off the season as it defeated Newcastle on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Bison (2-0) will play St. Thomas More on Friday.
MITCHELL 28, SPEARFISH 7: Mitchell opened the regular season with a victory over the Spartans on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish looks to bounce back Friday against Huron.