Central girls soccer remains unbeaten

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team remained undefeated Friday with a 3-0 victory over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Both teams struggled from the outset before the Cobblers broke the early tie when Kylea Becker scored on an assist from Jacie Stephens in the 20th minute.

“We kind of struggled coming out of the gate,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “We got a little back on our heels for the first 20 minutes or so. Hats off to them (Jefferson) for being so well organized and coached. They came out at us quick and kept us out of rhythm until we started to gain control.”

After taking a 1-0 advantage into the half, the Cobblers added to their lead in the 47th minute on an unassisted goal from Keyera Harmon.

Less than 15 minutes later, Harmon tallied an assist when Jada Backes found the back of the net to put the game out of reach.

Central has opened the season with an unbeaten record, an accomplishment Morgan knows wouldn’t be possible without a tough defense.