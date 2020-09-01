Central girls stop Sturgis for fourth shutout of the season

In the 2016 championship season, the Rapid City Central defense allowed just eight goals.
The Cobbler defense is shooting to beat that mark this year. Through five games — including Tuesday's 6-0 win over Sturgis at Sioux Park Stadium — Central has given up one goal.
Jersee Kepler got the shutout win at keeper for the Cobblers as Central has outscored its opponents 36-1 this season.
"We haven't seen our strongest competition, so we're not fooling ourselves," Central girls' head coach Mark Morgan said. "But we're fairly dialed in. Goalkeeping is going well and the defenders are working that back line."
Central senior forward Keyera Harmon, who scored three goals, said the Cobblers this season are staying focused on defense.
"We've only let in one goal and we're trying to keep it as low as possible," she said. "These next couple of games (at Aberdeen Central and Pierre) coming up will probably be two of our hardest games this season, so we'll have to make sure we stay composed and don't let any in."
Tuesday the 5-0 Cobblers scored three goals in the first half and three more in the final 40 minutes.
Morgan was happy with the results against a stingy Sturgis team that fell to 2-2 on the season with the loss.
"The pace was such that it was a little slow at first, and that kind of allowed us to make some changes and ultimately see farther into the future, not just this game, but for future games," Morgan said.
Morgan said they made some personnel moves and saw a little more game-face because he said they play better faster.
"We made a change to get that speed up," he said.
Jacie Stephens got the Cobblers on the board first at the 17-minute mark, before Harmon scored two of three straight goals late in the first half. The first came with just under two minutes to play and the second with just 12 seconds remaining.
Central led 3-0 at halftime and then got goals from Harmon (47th-minute), Kazlyn Bachelor (55 minutes) and Kaycie Dahl (73 minutes) to close things off.
Harmon is turning into a consistent scorer for the Cobblers this season. Morgan said that last year they could count on her for a score or two, but she struggled finding the net.
"Power was more important than accuracy and finesse," he said. "This year we have it in her head, and she has totally bought in, that she needs to be goal focused, instead of goal hungry."
Harmon said the difference from last year to this year is she is more composed out on the pitch.
"My shots aren't all over the place, and that is definitely something that has gotten better this year," she said.
On her second goal, Harmon was falling down when she shot at the goal. She still got it between the pipes.
"When I do my cuts, I go really far into them. I kind of faked out too much, but it still went in," she said with a laugh.
The Cobblers will see one of their biggest tests of the season this weekend, at Aberdeen Central Friday and Pierre Saturday.
"Aberdeen is sitting like us, undefeated. I think this will be a good litmus test for us against Aberdeen and Pierre," Morgan said. "It should show us where we really are."
