Central girls stop Sturgis for fourth shutout of the season

"The pace was such that it was a little slow at first, and that kind of allowed us to make some changes and ultimately see farther into the future, not just this game, but for future games," Morgan said.

Morgan said they made some personnel moves and saw a little more game-face because he said they play better faster.

"We made a change to get that speed up," he said.

Jacie Stephens got the Cobblers on the board first at the 17-minute mark, before Harmon scored two of three straight goals late in the first half. The first came with just under two minutes to play and the second with just 12 seconds remaining.

Central led 3-0 at halftime and then got goals from Harmon (47th-minute), Kazlyn Bachelor (55 minutes) and Kaycie Dahl (73 minutes) to close things off.

Harmon is turning into a consistent scorer for the Cobblers this season. Morgan said that last year they could count on her for a score or two, but she struggled finding the net.

"Power was more important than accuracy and finesse," he said. "This year we have it in her head, and she has totally bought in, that she needs to be goal focused, instead of goal hungry."