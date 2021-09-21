Central girls upset No. 1 Stevens in rematch; Raider boys get season sweep of Cobblers

The Rapid City Central girls soccer team had to shoulder a tough 5-0 loss to rival Rapid City Stevens two weeks ago, surrendering a plethora of long-distance goals.
On Tuesday night they returned the favor, as Kylea Becker’s goal from midfield in the second half served as the go-ahead score for the Cobblers, who held off several chances from the unbeaten Raiders down the stretch for the 2-1 win at Sioux Park over the No. 1 squad in Class AA.
“It’s hard to lose 5-0. It’s a confidence-killer,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “But that being said, we worked hard on some big changes, some big adjustments, and the girls adapted really well, and it really just comes down to pride.”
Stevens (8-1-1) entered the contest with three straight shutouts and a 17-0 scoring advantage during that stretch but failed to earn the season sweep over a physical Central (8-2-0) team.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted but the game we needed,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “I think it really showed on our team what we need to work on, our strengths and what we need to build on, but it also showed that Central is a legit team.”
A free kick in the 20th minute helped the Cobblers get on the board first, as Keyera Harmon hauled in the boot from enemy territory and lifted the ball over the opposing goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.
The Raiders evened the score in the 30th minute when Shea Ellender buried a free kick top-left of the net from the far right to make it 1-1 at halftime.
“We could’ve scored early, and we probably should’ve scored early,” Usera said. “That might’ve changed the outcome of the game.”
Less than three minutes into the second half, Becker blasted a curving shot from the left side of midfield that landed in the top-right corner of the goal to put Central up 2-1.
“She got every single lace on that ball and just drilled it,” Morgan said. “So that was really cool.”
Stevens earned several chances at a possible equalizer in the final 33 minutes, including a point-blank shot on net in the 58th minute and a free kick try from just outside the box in the 71st minute, but all shots came right to goalkeeper Jersee Kepler, who finished with nine saves.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that back line,” Morgan said. “Jersee had a really good night tonight, she had some shots taken on her and she did an excellent job of keeping those balls in front of her.”
The Cobblers, who picked up votes to be ranked but did not reach the top five in the latest coaches poll, will host Spearfish (7-3) on Thursday, while the Raiders host Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (0-10-2) on Thursday.
“They definitely did not want to have a repeat from the last game,” Usera said of Central. “They didn’t make the mistakes they had made previously, so we weren’t able to capitalize on those, and when we did get through them, we didn’t capitalize.”
RC STEVENS 2, RC CENTRAL 1
Rapid City Central made things interesting Tuesday night by scoring a goal in the waning seconds of its game with Rapid City Stevens to cut its deficit to one at Sioux Park.
But the No. 3 ranked Raiders, robust on defense with few chances allowed in the second half, held off the late push and topped the Cobblers 2-1 to earn the two-game season sweep and come back from a slow start against their rivals in the first meeting when they were forced to climb out of a 1-0 hole.
“I think we were ready to match their intensity a little bit better this time,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “They came out with a lot of intensity in the last game and we didn’t really match it, so that put us in a hole. We talked about it, we knew we wanted to come out strong and with intensity, and we did.”
Stevens (8-2-0) had to battle a tough opponent in goalkeeper Conner Warren, who made 13 saves for Central. The Raiders finished with 15 of 23 shots on target.
“Our attack was super effective tonight. Our combination passing through their defense, we were getting really good shots as a result of that,” Fierro said. “Their goalie did have some amazing saves, and so hats off to him on those.”
Following a scoreless first half where Stevens was unable to punch in any of half a dozen corner kicks, Ryan Gaughan finally got one to fall when he dribbled past a defender and fired a shot just out of the outstretched arms of Warren to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute.
Zack Williams, looking all night for a score, tallied his squad’s second when he buried a hard-kicked rebound in the 57th minute for a 2-0 advantage.
The lone goal from Central (2-5-3) came in the 77th minute when Caleb Hower notched one from the far right past the opposing goalie, who had come too far out of the net.
A free kick in the 79th minute gave the Cobblers a chance at an equalizer, but the attempt flew right into the Raiders’ wall of players and was knocked away.
“They were creating some opportunities for themselves,” said of Central in the first half. “We were allowing their midfielders to turn and dribble, which is a dangerous thing, and so part of that is our midfield just applied more pressure sooner and didn’t allow them to turn and make those more accurate passes.”
Stevens hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (3-6-1) on Thursday, while Central hosts Spearfish (7-2-1) on Thursday.
Contact Matt Case matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com