Central girls upset No. 1 Stevens in rematch; Raider boys get season sweep of Cobblers

“Our attack was super effective tonight. Our combination passing through their defense, we were getting really good shots as a result of that,” Fierro said. “Their goalie did have some amazing saves, and so hats off to him on those.”

Following a scoreless first half where Stevens was unable to punch in any of half a dozen corner kicks, Ryan Gaughan finally got one to fall when he dribbled past a defender and fired a shot just out of the outstretched arms of Warren to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute.

Zack Williams, looking all night for a score, tallied his squad’s second when he buried a hard-kicked rebound in the 57th minute for a 2-0 advantage.

The lone goal from Central (2-5-3) came in the 77th minute when Caleb Hower notched one from the far right past the opposing goalie, who had come too far out of the net.

A free kick in the 79th minute gave the Cobblers a chance at an equalizer, but the attempt flew right into the Raiders’ wall of players and was knocked away.