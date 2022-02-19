Central girls use efficient passing, rhythmic offense to race past Mitchell

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team didn’t use any huge runs or momentum-swinging plays to get past Mitchell Saturday afternoon.

Instead they were propelled by a steady offense, moving the ball among each other with relative ease and getting quick buckets in transition, and backed it up with their ever-reliable defense to pick up a 59-23 win in Class AA action at Naasz Gymnasium.

“We’ve had to battle, especially these last three, four weeks where we haven’t shot the ball particularly well,” Cobblers head coach Allan Bertram said. “We’ve had to rely so heavily on our defense to win basketball games, it was nice to see us get into a little bit more of a rhythm offensively where the ball was going into the hole for us.”

No. 5 Central (14-4) got back on track this weekend following an upset loss to Yankton a week ago, also earning a victory over Huron on Friday night. On Saturday the Cobblers shot 49%, converted 8 of 20 shots from 3-point range and got three players into double-digit scoring.

“I feel like we were just not together for Yankton and that’s why we fell apart,” said senior Sadie Glade, whose squad fell 38-36 to the Gazelles last week. “So I feel like these last two games we were really together and just played together.”

Glade went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points, while Josie Hill tallied a game-high 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting. Wicahpi Cuny added 10 points off the bench, and Amarae Rinto collected five steals. Central out-rebounded Mitchell 26-23, holding the Kernels to just one offensive board.

“I think the biggest improvement we’ve had, especially in the last month, is our defensive rebounding,” Bertram said. “We don’t give up a lot of offensive rebounds, so teams are getting one shot and that’s it. You have to shoot the ball pretty well if you only get one shot every trip down the floor.”

Lauren Van Overschelde paced Mitchell (9-9) with eight points on 2 of 9 shooting and Sarah Sebert chipped in five. The Kernels shot 22% from the floor and went 3-for-14 on 3s.

“We’ve been talking a lot about just fixing our attitude and just being there for each other,” Glade said. “So I think our communication’s been very good.”

Hill notched four points early and Glade drilled her first 3 in the opening quarter as Central moved ahead 11-5 after eight minutes. It wasn’t until late in the second period, up 17-11, that the Cobblers stretched their lead to double digits thanks to a 10-0 run that started with a Glade 3 from the top of the key and ended with a buzzer-beater from Hill, who snagged an offensive rebound and knocked down a desperation heave from 3-point range on the left wing to make it a 27-11 contest at halftime.

“We had five or six turnovers in the first half that were actually great passes that might’ve just been a little too high, but they were all the right plays,” Bertram said. “You can live with those because those are the right plays to make.”

Central rattled off some flashy plays to begin the third quarter, getting points on a steal and fastbreak layup by Rinto and a reverse layup from Hill, who collected eight points in the period, before Aaliyah Jones laid in a basket off a bounce pass. Glade then hit a 3 to extend the Cobblers’ advantage beyond 20 at 38-17 with 2:56 to play, and Cuny drained a 3 on a kickout pass from Hill to cap off a 19-8 scoring advantage in the frame.

Denna Smith dropped in a bucket from the low post on a dish in transition from Jones to push Central’s lead to 30 at 49-19 with 5:39 left in the game. Nevaya Cuny tallied a transition layup later in the fourth and Wicahpi Cuny knocked down her second 3 of the afternoon before subs played out the final 3:20.

The Cobblers, sitting at the No. 5 spot in the Class AA standings, wrap up their regular season slate next weekend at Naasz Gym against Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-8) Friday and No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (17-1) Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

