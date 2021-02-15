Central girls use third-quarter surge to blow past Lakota Tech

Glade, a Red Cloud transfer, said her experience playing on the Pine Ridge Reservation helped her take on the Tatanka with her teammates.

“I think we handled it really well,” Glade said. “We’re always pushing each other, and especially for me, I come from the reservation, so I just adjusted my play with how they play.”

A slow start offensively for Central kept Lakota Tech in the contest through the first half, but defense kept its opponent from seriously threatening. Glade drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Heckert hit a deep 2 before picking up her second foul less than four and a half minutes into the game and sitting out the remainder of the opening frame. The Tatanka didn’t get on the board until 2:59 to play in the period, and their first field goal didn’t come until Cuny launched a 3 with 1:08 left.

The Cobblers, ahead 11-5 after one, extended their lead to double digits just past the midway point of the second quarter when Richards followed up a baseline jump shot from Heckert with a corner 3, assisted by Heckert, to make it 20-9. Risse notched two shots from beyond the arc as the Tatanka took eight of the next 10 points to cut their deficit to five, but Glade ended the first half with her third 3-pointer for a 25-17 advantage at intermission.