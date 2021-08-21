Central girls win 4th straight to open season; Cobbler boys blanked by Warriors

Rapid City Central head coach Mark Morgan jokingly told one of his players to replace the divot she made in the ground at Sioux Park after she miss-played the ball and whiffed on a shot attempt.
At that point the Cobblers were well on their way to their fourth straight win to begin the season, and ended up claiming their first shutout victory of the year, topping Sioux Falls Washington 4-0 on Saturday.
Morgan said he was proud of his team’s effort, coming off less than 24 hours rest following their 2-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday night.
“I feel like we’ve found the right work-practice-training time balance to game ratio this week, and the girls responded well,” he said. “Everything we heard about Washington and what we game-planned for and were aware of, I think our game style today kept them out of being able to play their game.”
Central (4-0-0) needed only four minutes to get on the board as senior Kylea Becker slid a free kick past defenders and in between the Washington (0-2-1) goalkeeper and the right post to make it 1-0.
Senior Keyera Harmon added a second goal before halftime, burying a shot in the bottom-right corner past the enclosing the goalie in the 37th minute to make it 2-0.
Sophomore Jacie Stephens got going in the second half thanks to two smooth passes from close range. Harmon fed her a pass that she finished at the net in the 59th minute, and Becker gave her a crossing pass from the left that she drove in in the 65th minute.
“It helps open up the field and it just makes space, so it’s pretty efficient,” Stephens said of her squad’s passing ability. “It’s so much effort, I’m so fatigued already. It takes a lot of effort and we have the heart to do it, so we can get after it when we need to.”
The Cobblers finished with seven shots on goal and 19 total shots, while holding the Warriors two shots on goal and three total shots to record the clean sheet.
“The defense has been really outstanding,” Morgan said. “We’ve played some strong competition, and to have four wins and come away with the shutout today really puts us in good shape going forward.”
Central is on the road next weekend, taking on Sioux Falls Jefferson (0-2-1) on Friday and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-1-0) on Saturday.
COBBLER BOYS SUFFER 1ST LOSS OF SEASON
The first three games of the Central boys' soccer team’s season ended in low-scoring, close affairs; two 1-1 draws and a 1-0 victory.
On Saturday the Cobblers failed to score and were shut out 2-0 by No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington for their first loss of the season.
The Warriors (2-1-0) collected goals in the first and second halves.
The Cobblers (1-1-2) are on the road next weekend, taking on No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-0-0) on Friday and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (0-2-0) on Saturday.
