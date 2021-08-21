Central girls win 4th straight to open season; Cobbler boys blanked by Warriors

Sophomore Jacie Stephens got going in the second half thanks to two smooth passes from close range. Harmon fed her a pass that she finished at the net in the 59th minute, and Becker gave her a crossing pass from the left that she drove in in the 65th minute.

“It helps open up the field and it just makes space, so it’s pretty efficient,” Stephens said of her squad’s passing ability. “It’s so much effort, I’m so fatigued already. It takes a lot of effort and we have the heart to do it, so we can get after it when we need to.”

The Cobblers finished with seven shots on goal and 19 total shots, while holding the Warriors two shots on goal and three total shots to record the clean sheet.

“The defense has been really outstanding,” Morgan said. “We’ve played some strong competition, and to have four wins and come away with the shutout today really puts us in good shape going forward.”

Central is on the road next weekend, taking on Sioux Falls Jefferson (0-2-1) on Friday and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-1-0) on Saturday.

COBBLER BOYS SUFFER 1ST LOSS OF SEASON