Central golfers get past Belle Fourche

The Rapid City Central boys' golf team earned a dual win over Belle Fourche Thursday afternoon at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

The Cobblers got a 39 from Alex Duran and finished with a 172 through nine holes, to a 214 for the Broncs.

Kurtis Hafer of Central was not far behind Dunn with a 42, while teammate Benjamin Gibson shot a 45.

Central's Seth Stock and Belle Fourche's Lance Sutter tied for fourth place with a 46. Also for the Cobblers, Logan Mason shot a 49.

Also for Belle Fourche, Alex Voyles finished with a 53, followed by Lange Shockey with a 54, Rexton Audis with a 61 and Ethan Tyrell with a 62.

Central will return to action Monday to start a busy week for five straight days of golf, beginning with the West River Challenge Monday and Tuesday at Boulder Canyon and Meadowbrook respectively, followed by the City Tournament Wednesday through Friday at Meadowbrook, Arrowhead and Elks respectively.

Belle Fourche will return to the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs with the Region 4A Tournament.

