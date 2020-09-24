Central golfers get past Belle Fourche

The Rapid City Central boys' golf team earned a dual win over Belle Fourche Thursday afternoon at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
The Cobblers got a 39 from Alex Duran and finished with a 172 through nine holes, to a 214 for the Broncs.
Kurtis Hafer of Central was not far behind Dunn with a 42, while teammate Benjamin Gibson shot a 45.
Central's Seth Stock and Belle Fourche's Lance Sutter tied for fourth place with a 46. Also for the Cobblers, Logan Mason shot a 49.
Also for Belle Fourche, Alex Voyles finished with a 53, followed by Lange Shockey with a 54, Rexton Audis with a 61 and Ethan Tyrell with a 62.
Central will return to action Monday to start a busy week for five straight days of golf, beginning with the West River Challenge Monday and Tuesday at Boulder Canyon and Meadowbrook respectively, followed by the City Tournament Wednesday through Friday at Meadowbrook, Arrowhead and Elks respectively.
Belle Fourche will return to the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs with the Region 4A Tournament.
Girls tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 2: The Raiders remained unbeaten in dual meets with the victory over the Lady Comets Thursday afternoon at Sioux Park.
Stevens won four of the six singles matches, with Ali Scott getting a 10-3 win over Julia Anderson at No. 2, Anna Mueller beating Mia Shankle 10-2 at No. 3, Abby Sherrill just getting by Hannah Beckloff 10-8 at No. 4 and Emma Thurness defeating Ciera Crawford 10-4 at No. 6.
Earning singles wins for Rapid City Christian were Ella Hancok over Vanessa Wittenberg 10-7 at No. 1 and Zeah Ryherd beating Julia Wiedmeier 10-5 at No. 5.
Stevens swept the three doubles matches, with Wittenberg and Scott beating Hancock and Anderson 10-8 at No. 1 and Mueller and Kaiya Parkin beating Shankle and Beckloff 10-7 at No. 2. At No. 3, Thurness and Wiedmeier downed Ryherd and Crawford 10-2.
Stevens returns to action Tuesday with a dual against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian is at the Pierre Invite Saturday.
High School Volleyball
HILL CITY 3, NEWELL 0: The unbeaten Rangers remained that way with the three-set win over the Irrigators Thursday night in Hill City.
Hill City prevailed 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22.
Hill City, 12-0, hosts a round-robin invitational Saturday, while Newell opens the Little Moreau Conference Tournament Saturday at Harding County against Bison.
STURGIS 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Scoopers earned the three-set win over the Patriots Thursday in Sturgis, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 3-3, is at Hot Springs Tuesday, while Douglas, 0-6, is at Custer Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 6, BELLE FOURCHE 2: The Scoopers ran past the Broncs Tuesday in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 5-5-0 is at Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while Belle Fourche closed the season at 0-13.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Scoopers held on for a tough win over the Broncs Tuesday in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 7-4-1 is at Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while Belle Fourche, 5-8, hosts Hot Springs Tuesday.
