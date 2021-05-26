Central graduate, NFL's leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, planning to retire

He entered the league as undrafted free agent out of south Dakotate State and became known as the best clutch kicker in NFL history. Vinatieri made 29 game-winning kicks during his career, including three that won Super Bowl titles for New England.

Vinatieri started the 1996 season by missing four of his first six field-goal attempts, and then-coach Bill Parcells considered cutting him. But the rookie saved his job with a 31-yarder into the into the wind and rain with 36 seconds left in a 31-0 victory over Arizona.

Vinatieri spent 10 seasons with the Patriots, delivering one memorable moment after another.

He forced overtime in a 2001 divisional round playoff game with a 45-yard field goal in blizzard conditions.

"I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said more than a decade later. "There were probably 3 to 4 inches of snow on the ground. It was a soft snow that kind of didn't go away. I mean, there was no way to get around it. The magnitude of the kick was significant. It's got to be the greatest kick of all time, certainly that I've seen."

Vinatieri later won that game with a 23-yarder.

Two weeks later, his 48-yard kick as time expired gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl.