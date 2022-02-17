Central High School announces inaugural Hall of Fame class

Seven former student-athletes of Rapid City Central High School have been named to its inaugural Hall of Fame Class, the school announced Thursday.

Euc Cobb, Howard Naasz, Jesse Herrick, John Dutton, Anne (Richardson) Vollmer, Jake Mass and Colette (DeMoss) Christensen were selected. Their induction ceremony is slated to take place before the boys basketball team's home game against Sioux Falls Washington at 3 p.m. Feb. 26.

"Central has a great tradition with a number of outstanding former student-athletes, coaches, teams and contributors," athletic director Jordan Bauer said in a release. "Establishing a Cobbler Athletic Hall of Fame is a great way to recognize these amazing Cobblers."

Information on the inductees can be found below.

Euc Cobb — athletic director/coach

Cobb is who the Cobbler moniker is named after. He spent 41 years at Central from 1920 to 1961, serving as athletic director and head coach for both basketball and football. His 1942 basketball team won the Class A state title, and he racked up a 144-43-13 record leading the football squad, going undefeated seven times.

Howard Naasz — athletic director/coach

For whom Central's gymnasium is named, Naasz served as football coach from 1959 to 1970, after which he became AD. He was selected as South Dakota's Athletic Director of the Year on three occasions.

Jesse Herrick '46 — athlete/coach

After a standout career in three sports, Herrick returned to Central in 1968 and became its first tennis coach, earning four second-place team finishes and one third-place finish.

John Dutton '69 — football/basketball

Dutton was a two-time All-State and All-American selection in both football and basketball, leading Central basketball to state title in 1969. He went on to play football at Nebraska as a defensive lineman, and was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft. He played 14 season in the NFL among the Baltimore Colts and Dallas Cowboys, earning an All-Rookie Team selection and three Pro Bowl selections.

Anne (Richardson) Vollmer '93 — cross country/track & field

An elite runner, Richardson won state titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles in 1991, 1992 and 1993, and claimed the cross country individual state championship in 1992 and 1993. She still holds the state record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.5 seconds, and went on to compete for the University of Wyoming.

Jake Mass '95 — cross country/football/basketball/track & field/baseball

A five-sport athlete, Mass was Rapid City High School's Athlete of the Year in both 1994 and 1995. He won the 1994 individual cross country state championship, as well as titles in the 800 and 1600 at the state track meet in 1995. He also won back-to-back state championships with Post 22 baseball, and went on to run track and Stanford where he was a member of its 1998 national championship team.

Colette (DeMoss) Christensen '14 — gymnastics/track & field

DeMoss amassed 16 state championships during her Central career. She won five titles in track in the high jump and triple jump, helping lead the Cobblers to a team title in 2012, and claimed 11 gymnastics titles among the all-around, vault, bars and beam. She still holds the state triple jump record with a leap of 40 feet, 4.5 inches, and has several school records among field events and gymnastics. She went on to attend the University of South Dakota where she was a six-time Summit League Conference qualifier.

