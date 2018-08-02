The Rapid City Area School District is making it easier than ever for eligible families to take advantage of free meals, administrators say.
Three schools — including the state’s largest high school — have been added to the district’s free breakfast and lunch program. Central High School, South Middle School and Canyon Lake Elementary School are now part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a leg of the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act.
CEP is a meal service option for school districts in low-income areas to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
The schools are reimbursed by the federal government based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on their participation in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Schools in the Rapid City district must have at least 40 percent of families using SNAP or TANF to be eligible for the program, said Janelle Peterson, student nutrition manager for the district. Nine schools have utilized the program since 2014, but the district must reapply every four years.
“We reapplied this year, so we took the opportunity to bring on additional schools,” she said.
The new schools have been added to North Middle School and General Beadle, Horace Mann, Knollwood, Robbinsdale and South Park Elementary Schools.
Peterson said the federal reimbursement is not a 100 percent reimbursement. Anything not covered comes out of the food budget, not the general fund, she added.
“We can reassess if the program doesn’t seem to be financially viable for us,” she said, but she is not anticipating a problem adding the three schools.
The district plans to encourage Central High School students to use the program, particularly juniors and seniors who have open campus, by utilizing the district’s mobile food truck. It will be parked at the school twice a week this year.
Students who are not attending CPE schools can still apply to the district for free and reduced meals. The district receives information from the Department of Social Services on which families participate in SNAP and TNF, and those families will receive a letter reminding them they are eligible for free or reduced meals. If a family has not received a letter, they need to contact the office, Peterson said.
The CPE program eliminates some of the paperwork in helping students receive benefits of free meals, she said.
“It takes off some of the administrative burden of collecting applications, having the families fill it out and then if they didn’t, they accrue a negative balance,” she said. “And it takes away that stigma away of having free and reduced meals. It puts everybody on a level playing field.”
Peterson, who has been in her position for eight years, said she feels strongly that the nutrition program contributes to the success of students. Administrators at the CPE schools have echoed her sentiment, she added.
“They are excited,” she said. “Hunger is one less thing the kids have to worry about. If they can have a good breakfast and lunch, it sets them up for a good day.”