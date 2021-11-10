Central’s Isabelle Hardmeyer signs to run track at Mount Marty

Being from a small town herself, Central senior Isabelle Hardmeyer liked the idea of attending college in another small town.

Yankton, with a population of around 14,000, seemed to fit the bill, and Mount Marty University with a student body around 1,100, was the school.

“I come from a small town,” she said. “So I decided that it feels more at home, not such a big school, so I like how I feel I can make an impact.”

Meyer, a two-year letter winner with the Cobblers, made her commitment to Mount Marty official by signing her National Letter of Intent to run track there.

Meyer placed seventh at last spring’s state track meet in the 200-meter dash and ninth in the 100-meter dash.

“I am very excited to be finally signed,” she said. “Just because I’m over with it and ready to move on with my future with that.”

Grace Pritchett contributed to this report.

