Central’s Seth Davis signs with North Dakota State College of Science football

Seth Davis received plenty of interest from four-year schools to further his football career at the next level, but the Rapid City Central standout decided to chart his own path.

On Wednesday, Davis signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for North Dakota State College of Science, a junior college in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

He received bites from a few different universities, including Presentation College and Concordia College in Morehead, Minnesota, but the Cobblers senior wanted to play junior college ball in hopes of getting more exposure to play at a higher level.

“Those are really good four year schools, don’t get me wrong, but I’m looking to go a little higher than that,” Davis said. “We will see what I can get after this (junior college) level.”

Davis played a host of positions for the Cobblers in his high school career, from running back, linebacker, defensive back and fullback. He’s not sure exactly what position the Wildcats want him to play this fall, but knows he’ll split time between safety and running back.

“We are really excited and looking forward to what he is going to do at the next level,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “He’s meant a lot to our program because he brings a level of physicality to football that a lot of kids don’t bring at the high school level. It doesn’t matter if you say linebacker, DB, fullback, running back. If he thinks he can help you and run somebody over, that's what he is going to do.”

In 2019, NDSCS placed 11 players at the NCAA level, including one in the Power Five and two in the FCS.

“I think he is definitely making the right choice to go the JuCo route first and get his feet wet,” Cruce said.“ It gives him two years to figure it out, and with enough film and numbers out there, schools will start looking at him. I definitely think he can play beyond JuCo, and they’ll get him ready.”

Davis said he hopes to gain exposure at NDSCS he didn’t receive in high school. The Wildcats finished fourth in the final NJCAA DIII Football Poll this season with a 9-1 record overall.

“They’re really productive, ranked nationally and have a really good team,” Davis said. “They run a really nice defense, which is something I was looking for, and are really good at what they do.”

At NDSCS, Davis will receive his associates degree in general studies with hopes of continuing his career as a student-athlete at a four-year institution upon graduation.

Central hopes to fill the gap on both sides of the ball as it looks towards the 2022 season.

“We’ve really enjoyed having him on both sides of the ball and there are some shoes to fill for somebody,” Cruce said.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

