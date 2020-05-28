Central seniors receive diplomas

Staff from Central High School in Rapid City handed out diplomas to its graduating seniors Thursday outside the entrance to the activities center on the east side of the school.
In addition to seniors getting their diplomas, Central students from all four grades could pick up materials they’d left in their lockers when the school was closed in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the U.S.
Graduates from Stevens High School, Rapid City High School and Central seniors who didn't pick theirs up Thursday will receive their diplomas by mail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!