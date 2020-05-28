You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Central seniors receive diplomas

Central seniors receive diplomas

{{featured_button_text}}

Staff from Central High School in Rapid City handed out diplomas to its graduating seniors Thursday outside the entrance to the activities center on the east side of the school.

In addition to seniors getting their diplomas, Central students from all four grades could pick up materials they’d left in their lockers when the school was closed in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the U.S.

Graduates from Stevens High School, Rapid City High School and Central seniors who didn't pick theirs up Thursday will receive their diplomas by mail.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News