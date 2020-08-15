Central soccer earns two big wins over Belle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Central opened the season with a pair of lop-sided high school soccer wins over Belle Fourche Saturday at Belle Fourche.

The Central girls downed the Lady Broncs 10-0 with one minute remaining due to the mercy rule, and the Central boys prevailed 8-0.

In the boys' game, the Cobblers led 3-0 at the halftime break. Belle Fourche was coming off a 13-0 win over Hot Springs on Friday.

Senior Jaden Stephens had a big game, with six shots on goal, scoring four goals with one assist. He scored at the 22nd minute and again one-minute later, assisted by Riley Roe and again in the 38th minute assisted from Harold Ogbozor.

The Cobblers poured it on in the second half when sophomore Caleb Hower scored on a header at the 55th minute, with Stephens scoring his fourth goal two minutes later.

Sophomore Cedric Munoz scored in the 73rd minute unassisted and senior Tyler Roe capped things off with a pair of goals.

The Cobblers had 28 shots, 18 on goal, to eight shots and four on goal for the Broncs.

Senior keeper Quincey Warren had four saves for the Cobblers.