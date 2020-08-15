Central soccer earns two big wins over Belle

Rapid City Central opened the season with a pair of lop-sided high school soccer wins over Belle Fourche Saturday at Belle Fourche.
The Central girls downed the Lady Broncs 10-0 with one minute remaining due to the mercy rule, and the Central boys prevailed 8-0.
In the boys' game, the Cobblers led 3-0 at the halftime break. Belle Fourche was coming off a 13-0 win over Hot Springs on Friday.
Senior Jaden Stephens had a big game, with six shots on goal, scoring four goals with one assist. He scored at the 22nd minute and again one-minute later, assisted by Riley Roe and again in the 38th minute assisted from Harold Ogbozor.
The Cobblers poured it on in the second half when sophomore Caleb Hower scored on a header at the 55th minute, with Stephens scoring his fourth goal two minutes later.
Sophomore Cedric Munoz scored in the 73rd minute unassisted and senior Tyler Roe capped things off with a pair of goals.
The Cobblers had 28 shots, 18 on goal, to eight shots and four on goal for the Broncs.
Senior keeper Quincey Warren had four saves for the Cobblers.
"The team played fast and looked good. Their fitness looked good," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "It took 20 minutes-plus to find the back of the net, and our defense, after some quick adjustments, played very well and balanced, allowing our offense to produce and do what they do best. We have plenty of work to do to prepare for our trip to Sioux Falls (next weekend)."
Hunter Cherveny had 15 saves for the Broncs at keeper, while Braden Carbajal added eight saves.
In the girls' game, Kylea Becker and Keyera Harmon both had hat tricks with three goals. Becker's scores came at the 14-, 15- and 24-minute marks, while Harmon scored goals at the 20-, 42- and 79-minute marks.
Also scoring for the Cobbler girls were Delaney Kost (10 min., penalty kick), Morgan Sullivan (19 min.), Bailee Pike (28 min.) and Jacie Stephens (76 min.).
"It was a good game today," Central girls' coach Mark Morgan said. "We have a good core group of eight returning starters, so we're expecting them to gel quickly."
Belle Fourche keeper Heather Mitchel had 12 saves for the Broncs.
The Central boys and girls are at Sioux falls Washington and Lincoln next weekend, while both Belle Fourche teams are at Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
