Central soccer teams both blank Douglas/Christian

The Rapid City Central boys' and girls' soccer teams both came away with 10-0 wins over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park Stadium.

In the boys' game, Jaden Stephens had a huge contest with five goals to lead the Cobblers. Tyler Roe added a pair of goals, while Riley Roe, Jacob Mellum and Jhance Potter all added one goal.

With the win, the Cobblers moved to 3-1 on the season. Douglas/Rapid City Christian fell to 0-5.

In the girls' game, Morgan Sullivan and Keyera Harmon led the way with two goals each. Adding one goal each were Karoline Riisanes, Kylea Becker, Lanie Weaver, Josie Farier, Delaney Kost and Taylor Coots.

The Cobbler girls moved to 4-0 with the win, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian fell to 1-4.

Both Central teams host Sturgis Tuesday, while both Douglas/Rapid City Christian squads host Rapid City Stevens in Box Elder, also on Tuesday.

Boys Golf

STM wins Douglas Invitational

The St. Thomas More boys' golf team placed five of the top seven individual golfers and ran away from the field in the Douglas Invitational Thursday at Prairie Hills Golf Course.