Central soccer teams both blank Douglas/Christian

The Rapid City Central boys' and girls' soccer teams both came away with 10-0 wins over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
In the boys' game, Jaden Stephens had a huge contest with five goals to lead the Cobblers. Tyler Roe added a pair of goals, while Riley Roe, Jacob Mellum and Jhance Potter all added one goal.
With the win, the Cobblers moved to 3-1 on the season. Douglas/Rapid City Christian fell to 0-5.
In the girls' game, Morgan Sullivan and Keyera Harmon led the way with two goals each. Adding one goal each were Karoline Riisanes, Kylea Becker, Lanie Weaver, Josie Farier, Delaney Kost and Taylor Coots.
The Cobbler girls moved to 4-0 with the win, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian fell to 1-4.
Both Central teams host Sturgis Tuesday, while both Douglas/Rapid City Christian squads host Rapid City Stevens in Box Elder, also on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
STM wins Douglas Invitational
The St. Thomas More boys' golf team placed five of the top seven individual golfers and ran away from the field in the Douglas Invitational Thursday at Prairie Hills Golf Course.
STM finished with a 377, to 450 for Douglas and 469 for Hot Springs.
Cade Jacobson of St. Thomas More was the medalist, shooting an 86, one stroke ahead of Jacob Harris of Hot Springs. Gage Hodkins placed third with a 92.
Four Cavaliers then took the next spots, with Cade Kandolin at 93, followed by Sam Gibbon at 97, Hayden Heig at 101 and Baxter Meyer at 103. Sawyer Brose of Douglas was eighth with a 105, with Andrew Divis of Douglas at 111 and Brock Schroeder at 117.
Girls Tennis
MITCHELL 6, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3: The Kernels won both singles and doubles play to stop the Lady Comets Thursday at Sioux Park.
Mitchell won four of the six singles matches, with Ella Hancock (10-2) at No. 1 and Mia Shankle winning 10-3 at No. 3.
Hancock and Julia Anderson picked up the lone doubles win at No. 1, 10-2 over Atlanta Stahle and Amber Moller.
Rapid City Christian will face Pierre Friday morning at 8 a.m. at Parkview, before beginning doubles play int he afternoon in the Rapid City invitational at Parkview and Sioux Park.
ST. THOMAS MORE 7, SPEARFISH 2:
BRANDON VALLEY 9, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Cavaliers had an up-and-down day, splitting a pair of duals Thursday at Sioux Park.
Against Spearfish, the Cavaliers won four of six singles matches and all three doubles matches. Earning singles wins were Sophie Meyer (10-4, No. 2), Athena Franciliso (10-4, No. 3), Kaitlyn Schmahl (10-7, No. 4) and Alsya Denholm (10-5, No. 5).
Spearfish got singles wins from Anna Engen (10-8 at No. 1) and Rebeccah Anglin (10-8, No. 6).
STM facesd Mitchell Friday and Spearfish takes on Rapid City Christian, both at 8 a.m., before opening doubles play in the Rapid City Invitational Friday afternoon.
