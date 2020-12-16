Central, Stevens athletes ink with college programs

She is also a three-time All-State selection, and has a career batting average of .480 with 162 stolen bases.

“It’s really exciting. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I started playing high school softball,” she said of signing her National Letter of Intent. “It was one of those things I’ve always wanted to do, and I finally got to do it.”

JORDAN HECKERT - METRO STATE UNIVERSITY (BASKETBALL)

Heckert will be heading to Denver next fall, but she’ll make trips back to South Dakota with the Metro State women’s basketball team when they face SD Mines and Black Hills State in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

She’s been Central’s leading scorer the past two seasons, pacing the Cobblers with 58 made 3-pointers and an 81% free-throw percentage, as well as leading the team in assists.

“I loved the campus, the coaches and the team,” she said of Metro State. “They just felt like family and I knew immediately it was the place for me. It was a long process, and Metro for me came at the last second, but I knew Metro was it.”

ALEXUS PRUITT - BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY (SOCCER)