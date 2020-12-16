Central, Stevens athletes ink with college programs

Half a dozen student-athletes at Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens High Schools signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers with college programs.
Letters were signed during ceremonies held at the schools with friends, family and coaches in attendance. All six signees, representing five sports, made their official commitments to different institutions, ranging from local universities to out-of-state colleges.
MORGAN SULLIVAN - UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA (SOCCER)
A five-year letter winner and 2020 First Team All-State selection, Sullivan tallied 16 career goals and eight assists as a midfielder for Central. She said she was drawn to USD because her sister attended the school, and always dreamed of getting to the next level of soccer.
“I was familiar with it and I really liked their program, and they’re D-I so I thought I’d be pushed to my limits,” she said. “And I would be able to work really hard to try and play there.”
PEYTON BAGLEY - DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY (SOFTBALL)
Bagley served as the Cobblers’ catcher during their runs to third place finishes at the state tournament in 2018 and 2019, and said she will continue to be behind the plate for Dakota Wesleyan, as well as spend time in the outfield.
She is also a three-time All-State selection, and has a career batting average of .480 with 162 stolen bases.
“It’s really exciting. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I started playing high school softball,” she said of signing her National Letter of Intent. “It was one of those things I’ve always wanted to do, and I finally got to do it.”
JORDAN HECKERT - METRO STATE UNIVERSITY (BASKETBALL)
Heckert will be heading to Denver next fall, but she’ll make trips back to South Dakota with the Metro State women’s basketball team when they face SD Mines and Black Hills State in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.
She’s been Central’s leading scorer the past two seasons, pacing the Cobblers with 58 made 3-pointers and an 81% free-throw percentage, as well as leading the team in assists.
“I loved the campus, the coaches and the team,” she said of Metro State. “They just felt like family and I knew immediately it was the place for me. It was a long process, and Metro for me came at the last second, but I knew Metro was it.”
ALEXUS PRUITT - BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY (SOCCER)
Pruitt saved 28 shots as the goalkeeper for Central this year, which earned five shutouts in her season campaign. She is also a two-year letter winner and collected the 2020 Top Cobbler award.
Pruitt said picked the Yellow Jackets because she didn’t want to move far away, and is looking forward to putting more time into soccer and her academics.
“I chose that specific area because it was close to home,” she said. “I really loved the environment around it, and it had a really good exercise science program.”
JAMISON PFINGSTON - COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY (TENNIS)
Pfingston is heading to Grand Junction, Colorado next year to continue his tennis career.
The No. 1 ranked player in South Dakota, according to Tennis Recruiting Network, the Stevens senior said he’s thrilled to have found a college.
“It was relieving, I think, that I got it all figured out. I got the future for the next few years set for me,” he said. “I was talking to a couple schools, just traveling to a couple schools, but I think Grand Junction was probably the best fit for me.”
CELESTE KATCHEAK - UNIVERSITY OF JAMESTOWN (WRESTLING)
Katcheak, a Stevens senior, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue wrestling at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
