Central, Stevens boys shooting for improved season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been five years since a Rapid City high school boys team won a state soccer title, the last a Rapid City Stevens win over Aberdeen Central in the 2015 title clash.

This could be the year that the Rapid City short dry spell ends as both Stevens and Central are looking to rebound from a 2019 season that ended too early and a spot on the top of the podium come State final’s day in Huron on Oct. 17.

“We underperformed at the wrong time and played one of our least effective games of the year,” Stevens boys coach Jeff Fierro said of his team’s 1-0 loss to Brandon Valley in last year’s quarterfinal round. “We thought we were one of the best teams in the state last year, and while I don’t want to jinx us, we feel that we will be tough to beat if we live up to our potential. That’s always a big question mark, but I definitely feel like we have the right group of guys to make that happen.”

Rapid City Central coach Joe Sabrowski, though a bit more cautious, is harboring high expectations as well.

“We had a good season, but I thought we could have gone farther than we did,” Sabrowski said. “Can we make postseason? Without a doubt. We should be able to produce and score goals with anybody.”