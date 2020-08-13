Central, Stevens look to battle further into postseason

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One goal short summed up the 2019 girls’ soccer season for Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.

The Cobblers advanced to the Class AA semifinals before dropping a tough 1-0 loss to the eventual champion Yankton Gazelles. The Raiders concluded the season dropping a 2-1 overtime loss to the Cobblers in quarterfinal action.

With defending champion Yankton losing five All-State players to graduation, this year’s Class AA appears to be up for grabs. And with lineups laden with veterans, Central and Stevens might have the grasp to make it happen.

“Central has an extremely talented team this year. They have a legit chance to win state,” Luis Usera, Stevens head coach said. “Sioux Falls O’Gorman reloaded and Aberdeen Central will be strong, and we have some things to work on, but if we can figure it out and use our consistency, I think we can make a good run, too.”

Cobbler coach Mark Morgan shared similar sentiments.

“Stevens also has a strong team with a wealth of talent and are very well-coached. They are a formidable opponent and make us a better team by playing them twice a year, and sometimes more (Stevens won one regular season meeting and the other resulted in a 1-1 draw before Central won the quarterfinal match),” Morgan said.