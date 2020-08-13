Central, Stevens look to battle further into postseason

One goal short summed up the 2019 girls’ soccer season for Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
The Cobblers advanced to the Class AA semifinals before dropping a tough 1-0 loss to the eventual champion Yankton Gazelles. The Raiders concluded the season dropping a 2-1 overtime loss to the Cobblers in quarterfinal action.
With defending champion Yankton losing five All-State players to graduation, this year’s Class AA appears to be up for grabs. And with lineups laden with veterans, Central and Stevens might have the grasp to make it happen.
“Central has an extremely talented team this year. They have a legit chance to win state,” Luis Usera, Stevens head coach said. “Sioux Falls O’Gorman reloaded and Aberdeen Central will be strong, and we have some things to work on, but if we can figure it out and use our consistency, I think we can make a good run, too.”
Cobbler coach Mark Morgan shared similar sentiments.
“Stevens also has a strong team with a wealth of talent and are very well-coached. They are a formidable opponent and make us a better team by playing them twice a year, and sometimes more (Stevens won one regular season meeting and the other resulted in a 1-1 draw before Central won the quarterfinal match),” Morgan said.
In Class A, West Central, a 2-0 loser to Tea Area in last year’s championship game, looks to be this year’s favorite as the Trojans return four All-State players to the pitch.
Among Black Hills area teams, perennial powerhouse St. Thomas More, a 2-1 loser to Tea Area in last year’s semis, lost seven seniors to graduation as well as long-time coach Doug Noyes and will be rebuilding with youth in 2020.
Here’s a brief analysis of Black Hills area teams.
CLASS AA GIRLS
Rapid City Central (9-3-2 in 2019)
Head coach: Mark Morgan.
Returnees: Seniors Alexus Pruitt, Karoline Riinaes, Keyera Harmon, Kazlyn DeGeest, Kazlyn Bachelor, Morgan Sullivan, Bella Glass and Delaney Kost; juniors Makaen DeGeest, Kylea Becker, Kamara Jager, Bailey Pike and Josie Farrier.
Expectations: The Cobblers return a veteran goal keeper, Alexus Pruitt, and an All-State center-back in Karoline Riisnaes among eight returning starters, a mix that should be competitive with the best in the state.
Coach’s comment: “We are fast and a pretty quick team, and I expect us to be good ball-movers again. This is group is really good at the combination play and moving the ball well. Karoline Riisnaes is an extremely intelligent player, very skilled on the ball and a great leader. And I’ve been fortunate during my career at Central to have excellent goal keepers and I’m looking forward to having Alexus in goal this year.”
Rapid City Stevens (10-2-2)
Head coach: Luis Usera.
Returnees: Seniors Abbie Noga, Annika Enevoldsen, Mattie Tschetter, Kylee Bennett, Mara Karn, Sydney Lillebo, and juniors Leah Arnold, Riley Schad, Sami Banks, Tenly Synhorst, Callie Connell, Taylor Wit, Shea Ellender, Chloe Vanheuvein, Bresha Keegan (honorable mention All-State) and Aspen Lushbough.
Expectations: Lots of experience, depth, and a host of talented underclassmen will make the Raiders a serious contender for a state title. If they can get passed crosstown rival Rapid City Central.
Coach’s comment: “I think one year’s experience over last year is going to be really helpful. We are young but we have a lot of speed. I think the one thing that has really surprised me this year is that from our number one player to our number 18 player, the skill level is so close. So, I think consistency will be a mainstay of or team this year.”
Spearfish (6-8-1 record)
Head coach: Katrina Huft.
Returning letter winners: seniors Maia Pochop (D) and Ella Servaty (MF); juniors Ashley Mailloux (D), Halle Fjelland (MF), Dillan Richards (MF), Emilee Hunsley (MF), Kaira Hunsley (MF), Hanna Bjorkman (MF), Hannah Schoon (F), and Tessa Lucas (D); sophomore Lily Simek; freshmen Brooke Peotter (F) and 8th grader Madie Donovan.
Expectations: Spearfish will field a young team though one with considerable experience to elevate the Spartans to the level of the Rapid City Schools this year.
Coach’s comment: “I am looking forward to having this group of girls back this season. We have been a young team the last couple years, and I am excited to see what they do with the experience they've gained.”
Sturgis Brown (5-5-4)
Head coach: Adam Fitzpatrick.
Returnees: Seniors Emilee Willey (MF), McKenna Hosman (MF), Payton Hedderman(D), Presley Schneider (D) and Elise Christian (F), junior Jessica Matthew (MF); sophomores Sawyer Dennis (MF) and Cali Ewing (F), and freshman Jenna Burke (MF).
Expectations: The defending Black Hills Conference champions lost six seniors to graduation, and though have five seniors returning will need notable contributions from underclassmen.
Coach’s comment “Overall, the team unity is our biggest hallmark going into this season as we look to defend our back to back Black Hills Conference titles,” assistant coach Bryce Richter texted. “From the longest tenured senior to the most fresh-faced 7th grader, the girls know that they are all a family which is the mentality and standard that Adam and I expect and receive from these girls.”
Douglas/RC Christian (0-11)
Head coach: Aaron Grinager.
Expectations: A learning year for the Patriots as there are no seniors on a very young roster dotted with 12 players at the 9th grade level or below.
CLASS A
Belle Fourche (2-8-3)
Head coach: Robert Creed.
Returnees: The Broncs return defensive senior starters Addie Shockley and Jazmyn Hunt, as well as junior Dru Keegan along with seven other members of last year’s squad.
Expectations: Unfortunately, Laney Brill, last year’s team MVP will miss the season due to injury. Defense and senior leadership will be vital as a number of prospective JV players will need to fill holes stemming from lack of depth.
Coach’s comment: "My expectations for this year is to continue working hard, teaching the girls to play the game and stay healthy."
St. Thomas More (5-7-3)
Head coach: Katie Heinis.
Expectations: Not high as the perennially strong Cavalier team moves into rebuilding mode. Seniors Vivian Hurd and Kathryn Hyde along with junior Erica Howard will provide the leadership.
Coach’s comment: “This is my first year coaching this team, and I’m just now getting to know them. Our varsity team is fierce, and the JV team is promising. I’m excited to see them play on Friday against Spearfish.”
