Central, Stevens to meet again in quarterfinals after first-round wins

"Stevens is a good team, but I think we're equal to them and I think our chances are good," Morgan said. "We're ready to play on Saturday."

RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, YANKTON 1: The Raiders spotted the Gazelles a 1-0 lead before dominating the Class AA state first-round game Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Yankton got on the board first just six minutes in on a 35-yard free kick by Kylie Bochman.

It took a while, but the Raiders responded when Breanna Reagan scored from an assist by Kylee Bennett at the 33-minute mark. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime.

It was al Raiders in the second half, as Mara Karn scored two goals three minutes apart and Mattie Tschetter made it a 4-1 game in the 63rd minutes with her first of two goals, assisted by Leah Arnold.

Riley Schad added a penalty kick in the 66th minute and Tschetter scored again in the 69th minute. Bella Baker got her first varsity goal in the 72nd minute to close the scoring.

Stevens out-shot the Gazelles 35-2. Freshman Morgan Jost was on goal for the Raiders.