Central, Stevens to meet again in quarterfinals after first-round wins

Keyera Harmon and Morgan Sullivan earned two goals each as the Rapid City Central girls soccer team shut out Pierre 5-0 in the first round of the Class AA state tournament to set up a quarterfinal clash with rival Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
After a 2-2 draw with the Governors earlier in the year, head coach Mark Morgan said the big win comes as a relief.
"We played a pretty rough game over there and that weighed on our minds," he said. "It set us off on a bad path a little bit during midseason, so to be honest, that win got that monkey off of our back, got our heads cleared and I think it gave us a little boost that we needed."
Sullivan's goal to put the Cobblers (7-2-3) on the board came as the only score of the first half. Harmon started the second-half blitz with a goal before assisting on one by Kylea Becker. Sullivan tallied Central's fourth goal and Harmon rounded out the scoring with its fifth.
Goalkeeper Jersee Kepler replaced an injured Alexus Pruitt and helped pitch the clean sheet.
The Cobblers are scheduled to play the Raiders (10-1-1) Saturday at Sioux Park. Central lost 3-0 and tied 3-3 in its regular season meetings with Stevens.
"Stevens is a good team, but I think we're equal to them and I think our chances are good," Morgan said. "We're ready to play on Saturday."
RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, YANKTON 1: The Raiders spotted the Gazelles a 1-0 lead before dominating the Class AA state first-round game Tuesday at Sioux Park.
Yankton got on the board first just six minutes in on a 35-yard free kick by Kylie Bochman.
It took a while, but the Raiders responded when Breanna Reagan scored from an assist by Kylee Bennett at the 33-minute mark. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime.
It was al Raiders in the second half, as Mara Karn scored two goals three minutes apart and Mattie Tschetter made it a 4-1 game in the 63rd minutes with her first of two goals, assisted by Leah Arnold.
Riley Schad added a penalty kick in the 66th minute and Tschetter scored again in the 69th minute. Bella Baker got her first varsity goal in the 72nd minute to close the scoring.
Stevens out-shot the Gazelles 35-2. Freshman Morgan Jost was on goal for the Raiders.
"It was one of those games where they (Yankton) played super-tight defense and we finally broke them down with some ball control and some patience," Stevens coach Luis Usera said.
Stevens, 10-1-1, will no meet Central for the third time this season. The Raiders won the first game 3-0, but the two teams finished in a 3-3 draw on Sept. 22. They also met last year in the state quarterfinals, a 2-1 win by Central
WATERTOWN 3, SPEARFISH 2: The 12th-seed Arrows gained the narrow first-round win over the fifth-seed Spartans Tuesday in Watertown.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish closed the season at 10-5, while Watertown will be at Brandon Valley Saturday.
BRANDON VALLEY 4, SPEARFISH 0: The Lynx earned the shutout of the Scoopers Tuesday in Brandon in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis closed the season at 6-7, while Brandon Valley will host Watertown Saturday.
Class A
VERMILLION 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The third-seed Tangers held off the sixth-seed Cavaliers Tuesday in the state quarterfinals in Vermillion.
St. Thomas More took the early lead with a lofty free kick goal from 30 yards out from senior Vivian Hurd in the 16th minute. Vermillion scored the equalizer goal with three minutes left in the first half to knot the score at 1-1 at halftime.
Vermillion would add a second goal six minutes into the second half to take the lea and then hold on for the win.
STM 8th-grade goalkeeper Sloane Keszler had 14 saves in the contest.
St. Thomas More finished the season at 4-10 and Vermillion will be at Tea Area Saturday in a semifinal game.
