Central stifled again in shutout loss to Brandon Valley

Brandon Valley exploded offensively for 457 yards to pick up its first win of the season over Rapid City Central.

The Lynx defeated the Cobblers 42-0 Saturday night at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

“We have to quit playing like we’re afraid that we’ll make a mistake,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “We’d be so close, like an inch away from making a pick, but then all of the sudden we’re unsure and the fear kicks in. If we make a mistake we need to make it at 100%.”

Brandon Valley quarterback Lucas Slack looked impressive. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 258 yards and six passing touchdowns.

Lynx running back Delvoun Spears-Witte carried the ball 10 times for 134 yards.

Wide receiver Dylan Langerock caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Nate Andresen added five catches for 49 yards and two scores and Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte caught four passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

“I told them what to expect and they did exactly what we expected them to do,” Cruce said. “We just couldn’t stop it. Some of that is us needing to improve in the weight room and get stronger. I felt like the players were so close and a few plays here and there makes it a completely different ball game.”

Central (0-3) managed 137 yards of total offense with 135 passing yards and -2 rushing yards. Quarterback Ryan Wetch looked more composed in Week 3 and completed 11 of 26 passes for 121 yards with one interception.

“He played better this week,” Cruce said. “He had the one (pass) in the third quarter where he felt pressure and dumped it off for the pick, but there were some good drives. We just need to sustain those drives.”

Jaxon Fairchild was a productive target for Wetch. The senior tight end caught six passes for 64 yards.

Central forced a pair of Brandon Valley turnovers as Spears-Witte fumbled twice in the red zone in the opening half. But the Cobblers failed to turn those opportunities into points.

The Lynx started the scoring early with a four-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Slack capped the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Langerock to give Brandon Valley a 7-0 lead with 10:24 left in the first quarter.

Brandon Valley (2-1) struck again later in the quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Slack to Andresen with 4:02 left in the first. The score gave the Lynx a 14-0 lead they held when the quarter expired.

Brandon Valley struck again in its first drive of the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Slack to Langerock that extended the lead to 22-0 with 7:48 left in the half.

The Lynx scored twice more in the second quarter with two 10-yard touchdown passes from Slack to Bonwell-Witte and Andresen, respectively. Brandon Valley carried a 35-0 lead into halftime to initiate a running clock.

Brandon Valley struck its final blow on its first drive of the third quarter. The Lynx mounted a four-play, 60-yard scoring drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Slack to Bonwell-Witte to extend the lead to 42-0 with 6:41 to play in the third.

Central returns to action next Saturday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

“It all falls on my shoulders and we are going to go back to work this week,” Cruce said. “We are going to continue to push and push and push, until we get some results. If that includes moving guys around and bringing up guys who can play we will.”