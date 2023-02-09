Abigail K. Flanegan’s poetic spin on a high school speech class assignment ultimately netted her first place in the second annual Louine Schaufler Youth Poetry Contest. Winners were announced by the South Dakota State Poetry Society.

Flanegan, a sophomore at Rapid City Central High School, won first place in the high school division of the youth poetry contest. She said the winning poem, titled “My Mother,” began as a few lines that she developed into a two-minute speech for a school assignment.

Two paragraphs of the poem came to mind one night as she was lying in bed, Flanegan said.

“I left it for a long time like that,” she said, until she had to write a two-minute speech for her AP English class.

“I knew my teacher wouldn’t care if I wrote it as spoken word poetry,” Flanegan said. “I spent lots of hours on it, changing it, adding things, moving things.”

Though titled “My Mother,” Flanegan said the final poem reflects much more.

“It sort of seems like a separation but also togetherness with my mother… and everyone who’s gone before me, and living up to those expectations of my grandparents and people I look up to,” Flanegan said.

Her teacher, Kerri Severson Stover, liked the poem and encouraged Flanegan to continue writing poetry, Flanegan said.

She started writing poetry in middle school, prompted by a “blackout poetry” assignment in English class she found interesting. Now, she said, “whenever I get struck with (an idea), poetry is one of the mediums I work in. It’s fun to express myself that way sometimes."

She also likes to write short stories and essays, paint, draw, make pottery and collage and, she said, “whatever I get the materials for, I’ll give it a go.”

Although Flanegan isn’t sure she would pursue writing as a career, winning the youth poetry contest has given her confidence.

“Writing is such an escape. This encourages me to know I’m a writer, too. I have something to say, too. It encourages me to see what I can do,” Flanegan said. “It’s been really exciting, really fun.”

Flanegan was one of six winners overall in the Louine Schaufler Youth Poetry Contest. Winners in the middle school division were: first place, Claire Hyronimus, Tea; second place, Taira Buss, Brookings; third place, Miah Thurstenson, Tea. Ryah Manker of Brookings received an honorable mention. Winners of the high school division were: first place, Flanegan, Rapid City; second place, Ana Negstad, Arlington; third place, Stephanie Rutten, Sioux Falls. John Geary, Arlington, and Brynlee Patterson, Britton-Hecla, earned honorable mentions.

The six winning poems will be published in the Spring issue of Pasque Petals. More information and the winning poems can be found at sdpoetry.org.

“My Mother”

By Abigail K. Flanegan

In the bathroom after my mother's shower,

The steam fogs the mirror.

My mouth tastes like her shampoo,

And I breathe her into my lungs.

She surrounds me.

We are all born, we all grow, we all hurt, we all sorrow, we all die, we are all born—

What is it to be born?

A woman births a child.

To be born is not clean:

It is raw and it is holy and it is painful.

To be born a daughter

Is to be a lake-reflection of the mother:

Hope for mud.

In some future I will say to my mother:

I am you

I will never be you

You never got to be me.

On a cold evening we sip

The same kind of tea.

Sometimes we cannot

disentwine ourselves.

My mother's old aches

Are tender indentations

On my body.

Humans desire connection.

Humans desire singularity.

Some dichotomies do not lie.

To be born a daughter is

To walk the sand line between

Unity and personhood.

I am my own

Also, you need me to be you.

I am you and I am me

and I am your mother and her mother.

I close the closet door and

Sit on dirty laundry.

Sometimes even me is too much.

If you asked me what it is to be born;

To be human;

I would tell you all these things.

I would tell you, too, that when it rains,

My mind tastes lilac.

That asphalt is sharp on bare feet.

I would tell you that being broken

Sits hot-and-cold inside your stomach,

That dirt can calm anxiety.

I would tell you

That there are places in this world

That are alive and electric and magic,

If you keep looking for them.

I would tell you that being alive

Feels sometimes like a dull ache

In the marrow of your bones

And sometimes like waking up.

My mother told me

That a heart can lie when it is hurting.

I think—

My heart has forgotten how to tell the truth.

I am still wrestling with being.

I drive out into the grasslands

Where the sky weighs heavy

And I hope that the meadowlarks have found their place.

My mother taught me to drive,

To sing,

To love when things go wrong.

My feet do not fit in my mother's shoes.