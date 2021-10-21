Central to establish athletics hall of fame

Rapid City Central High School Activities Director, Jordan Bauer has announced the inauguration of the Rapid City Central Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Central High School has great tradition with a number of outstanding former student-athletes, coaches, teams and contributors. Establishing a Cobbler Athletic Hall of Fame is a great way to recognize these amazing Cobblers," Bauer said in a release.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize men and women who have excelled through athletic participation, coaching or contributions to the Rapid City Central High School athletic program. Nominees for participation must have graduated in the Class of 2016 or before. Only those who have been nominated will be considered for the Hall of Fame.

The deadline for the 2021 nominations is Friday, Dec. 10. Nomination forms for eligible candidates are available at the Rapid City Central activities website at www.centralcobblers.com, the Central activities office or may be requested by calling 394-4041.

For question contact the activities office at 394-4041 or jordan.bauer@.k12.sd.us.

Lamb, Sjerven named to Becky Hammon watch list

South Dakota seniors Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven have been named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats announced Wednesday morning.

The duo are two of 25 women to make the list, while South Dakota is one of three schools (Missouri State, Florida Gulf Coast) with more than one player represented. The Coyotes’ own Ciara Duffy was the inaugural winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award in 2020.

Sjerven was one of five finalists for the award in 2021. She owned the second-best player efficiency rating (40.2) among the finalists behind last year’s winner Kierstan Bell of FGCU. Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game last year. She led the Summit in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles.

Lamb makes her first appearance on the Becky Hammon watch list this season. She was the Summit’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Lamb returns as the Summit’s top 3-point shooter, knocking down 61 3-pointers at a 43.3 percent clip behind the arc. She also ranked second in the league with 47 steals.

