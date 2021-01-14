Central wrestlers pick up a pair of wins

The Rapid City Central wrestling team returned home for a triangular with Spearfish and Douglas, and picked up a pair of wins Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers stopped Douglas 50-18 and Spearfish 50-27. In the other dual, the Spartans defeated the Patriots 51-31.
Against Douglas, Central jumped out to a 30-6 lead with three pin-falls and two forfeit wins. Earning the pins were Jaxon Morrison at 195 pounds, Nick Preble (220) and Riley Schmidt (113).
Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas also got a pin for six points for the Patriots.
Also for the Patriots, Kale Crowser got a 4-2 win over Logan Brown at 120 and Casen Tibbetts earned a pin at 132.
After a double forfeit at 138, the Cobblers closed strong with a pin by Cael Larson (145) and a 15-0 technical fall by TJ Morrison (152).
Payton DeWitt of Douglas got a tough 4-3 win over Graydon Bakke at 160.
The Cobblers had to rally a bit against the Spartans, trailing 21-5 after the first five bouts. Jagar McCarthy opened with a 15-0 technical fall at 106 for Central, but Spearfish got a decision by Josh Hoffman (113) and pins by John Jeffrey (120), Mason Schmitz (126) and Aiden Kracht (132).
Larson ended the Spartan pin streak with a pin of his own at 138, and after a Spearfish forfeit win at 145, the Cobblers scored the final 36 points — 30 on forfeit wins.
Likely the best match of the night came at 152 when TJ Morrison edged Spearfish's Bailey Badwound 4-3.
Spearfish got seven pins against Douglas — Parker Graveman (285), Evan Wilson (285), Maria Kruske (106), Hoffman (113), Schmitz, Oakley Blakeman (145) and Badwound (152).
Kracht also got a decision at 132.
DeWitt got a pin for the Patriots (160), while John Updike got a major decision at 138 and Crowser a decision at 120.
Central, 9-7 in duals, is at the Mitchell Invitational Saturday, while Spearfish, 6-6 and Douglas, 2-6, are both at the Black Hills Conference Tournament in Belle Fourche Saturday.