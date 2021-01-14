Central wrestlers pick up a pair of wins

The Rapid City Central wrestling team returned home for a triangular with Spearfish and Douglas, and picked up a pair of wins Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers stopped Douglas 50-18 and Spearfish 50-27. In the other dual, the Spartans defeated the Patriots 51-31.

Against Douglas, Central jumped out to a 30-6 lead with three pin-falls and two forfeit wins. Earning the pins were Jaxon Morrison at 195 pounds, Nick Preble (220) and Riley Schmidt (113).

Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas also got a pin for six points for the Patriots.

Also for the Patriots, Kale Crowser got a 4-2 win over Logan Brown at 120 and Casen Tibbetts earned a pin at 132.

After a double forfeit at 138, the Cobblers closed strong with a pin by Cael Larson (145) and a 15-0 technical fall by TJ Morrison (152).

Payton DeWitt of Douglas got a tough 4-3 win over Graydon Bakke at 160.

The Cobblers had to rally a bit against the Spartans, trailing 21-5 after the first five bouts. Jagar McCarthy opened with a 15-0 technical fall at 106 for Central, but Spearfish got a decision by Josh Hoffman (113) and pins by John Jeffrey (120), Mason Schmitz (126) and Aiden Kracht (132).