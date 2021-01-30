Central wrestlers win two in Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Central wrestling team won two of its three duals Saturday in Brandon Valley.
The Cobblers opened the day with a 60-12 loss to Mitchell, before bouncing back to defeat Lennox 53-27 and Dakota Valley 76-6.
A pair of Central wrestlers finished the day with a trio of victories, including TJ Morrison at 152 pounds and Landin Winter at 170.
The Cobblers will host a dual with Rapid City Stevens Feb. 11.
Broncs split pair of duals
Belle Fourche split a pair of wrestling duals Saturday, including a win over Bennett County and a loss to Lead-Deadwood.
The Broncs kicked off the double dual with a 48-34 win over Bennett County, before the Golddiggers scored a 48-36 win later in the day.
In its win over Bennett County, Belle Fourche fell behind early and trailed 24-0.
From there, the Broncs went on to win six of the next seven matches to take a 36-28 advantage and eventually put the dual away.
In its other dual, Belle Fourche took a 30-12 advantage, before Lead-Deadwood won five straight to close it out and pick up the win.
The Golddiggers will compete in the Newell Invitational on Tuesday, the Broncs host Hot Springs Thursday and Bennett County hosts Groton Area on Friday.
STURGIS, JV 60, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20: The Scooper junior varsity squad cruised to a win over Lead-Deadwood on Saturday n Belle Fourche.
Sturgis picked up wins in eight consecutive matches, including pinfall victories by Robert Merwin (182 pounds), Zak Juelfs (220), Teryn Zebroski (106) and Maverick Simons (120).
Boys Basketball
HEMINGFORD, NEB 56, EDGEMONT 49: Hemingford held off a tough Edgemont team for a victory Saturday night in Nebraska.
Darin Turek paced Hemingford with 15 points, including 11 in the fourth, while Brian Turek added 13.
Caleb Simons led the way for the Moguls with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Kyran Urban added seven points and nine rebounds and Kolton Darrow finished with seven points.
Edgemont (4-8) will play at New Underwood on Friday.