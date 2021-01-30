Central wrestlers win two in Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Central wrestling team won two of its three duals Saturday in Brandon Valley.

The Cobblers opened the day with a 60-12 loss to Mitchell, before bouncing back to defeat Lennox 53-27 and Dakota Valley 76-6.

A pair of Central wrestlers finished the day with a trio of victories, including TJ Morrison at 152 pounds and Landin Winter at 170.

The Cobblers will host a dual with Rapid City Stevens Feb. 11.

Broncs split pair of duals

Belle Fourche split a pair of wrestling duals Saturday, including a win over Bennett County and a loss to Lead-Deadwood.

The Broncs kicked off the double dual with a 48-34 win over Bennett County, before the Golddiggers scored a 48-36 win later in the day.

In its win over Bennett County, Belle Fourche fell behind early and trailed 24-0.

From there, the Broncs went on to win six of the next seven matches to take a 36-28 advantage and eventually put the dual away.

In its other dual, Belle Fourche took a 30-12 advantage, before Lead-Deadwood won five straight to close it out and pick up the win.