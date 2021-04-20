Central wrestling parents question RCAS following Lance Pearson's alleged dismissal

Parents of past, present and future wrestlers at Rapid City Central High School are searching for answers after head coach Lance Pearson and three other coaches were abruptly notified that their contracts would not be renewed for next season.
According to multiple sources, a litany of requests and phone calls have been made to administration and the school board in an attempt to acquire a reason for the decision. No explanation has been given, they claim, and communication with the school has been at a bare minimum.
This group, composed of more than 50 parents, is speculating possible motives for the move, and are theorizing based on events that transpired in February relating to COVID-19 protocols around the time of regional and state competitions.
“(Pearson) tried to go through the right chain of command and let the process do its thing, said Chris Dressen, parent of a former Central wrestler and former president of the Cobbler Kids Association. "And they’re not listening.”
A school board executive session is slated for Monday, May 3, where Dressen and Larson said a hearing regarding Pearson’s position will be conducted. Rapid City Area Schools Public Information Manager Katy Urban did not confirm the agenda for the meeting.
Pearson did not respond to multiple requests for comment. His involvement in the matter is separate from the parent group.
According to a letter written by Dressen, sent to local lobbyist Tonchi Weaver and obtained by the Rapid City Journal, the following events took place:
On Feb. 8, South Middle School assistant wrestling coach Dave Gorsuch did not attend practice because he wasn’t feeling well. The next day, a wrestler and their family tested positive for COVID-19 outside of school. Pearson and Central Athletic Director Jordan Bauer, along with secretaries and nurses, had Gorsuch and all wrestlers test for the coronavirus at the school the next day, as the Cobblers’ dual meet with Rapid City Stevens was scheduled for the following day.
Gorsuch received a positive test, as did another wrestler who did not show symptoms. The results for the rest of the team came back negative, and they were all placed in a 10-day quarantine.
Central administration then met with the wrestling coaches via Zoom and announced the suspension of Gorsuch, who took legal action, believing his civil rights were violated.
Pearson then penned a letter of support for Gorsuch.
“It seems like after Lance wrote that letter in support for Dave, the gloves came off,” Dressen said.
The team was re-tested on Feb. 15 ahead of the regional tournament, upon requests, and all results came back negative. They returned to practice Feb. 18, which came as the same day Gorsuch was reinstated per a Rapid City judge. Gorsuch missed the regional tournament on Feb. 20, however.
During the state tournament, held Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City, according to the letter, RCAS petitioned three times to have Gorsuch removed, but the judge did not budge.
After the state tournament, another meeting was held between administration and coaches, where Pearson was allegedly told his contract would be reviewed.
Gorsuch and South Middle School wrestling coach Will Morrison then received letters, sent through school attorneys according to Dressen, stating their contracts had expired and the RCAS Legal team would recommend they not be renewed.
On March 27, Pearson received the same letter, and on April 2, assistant coach Ben Fichter received his.
“We were kind of starting to mobilize when Dave and them got their letters, but Lance was saying, 'hey, we can do this different,'” said Brian Larson, father of state champion Cael Larson. “And then Lance gets his, and that kind of changes everything, because without Lance we highly doubt we can get these assistants back.”
A group of those concerned, unable to find answers, convened on April 10 where determinations that the punishment was too excessive and that COVID-19 standards were inconsistent across sports were recorded. Two days later, a parent-group letter was hand delivered to RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon, which included a request that a meeting be held for parents to have their concerns heard. They added that if there was no response by April 16, local media would be contacted and a social media campaign would be launched.
They did not hear back, and thus moved forward with their plan.
“We have no idea,” Larson said. “We’re just under the assumption that this has to do with the fact that we were told Dave wasn’t wearing a mask. Lance stuck up for him, Dave got reinstated, but this is hearsay. We’ve never heard why Lance was let go.”
Urban, who serves as spokesperson for the district, said it is against school policy to discuss personnel matters and did not confirm nor deny the events listed above. She initially said Pearson’s contract was not renewed, but later denied confirmation of that, stating instead that the school doesn’t know if he is returning. As for the other three coaches, Urban said they are at-will employees whose positions have been re-posted, but it doesn’t mean they won’t be back next year.
Larson, Dressen and his letter postulate that the non-renewal of Pearson’s contract stems from the day of testing on Feb. 10. Gorsuch’s suspension was allegedly based on an unverified complaint from a school nurse that Gorsuch had his mask around his neck the entire time in a confined room where social distancing was not possible. The letter to Weaver states that Gorsuch denies this, admitting to possibly moving his mask to answer questions or adjusting it on his face.
Requests to confirm the complaint by parents have been denied, but Larson said he spoke to RCAS Director of Human Resources Synova Nicolaisen, who told him this week that Pearson’s possible termination has nothing to do with masks.
“Throw another loop in it, so now the only thing we can think of is they’re holding Lance accountable because he brought Dave in knowing that he had COVID symptoms,” Larson said. “And everybody who Lance talked to about Dave’s symptoms, trying to figure out how they were going to do this testing, is basically throwing all the blame on Lance.”
In his letter, Dressen said he believes Bauer and a nurse were notified that Gorsuch was experiencing symptoms. Larson said Nicolaisen told him, however, that the nurse had no idea he was experiencing symptoms, did everything right with the testing and that it wasn’t her responsibility to tell coaches to put their masks up.
Dressen, who said he has written Bauer and Central Principal Mike Talley, believes Pearson is being blamed for bringing Gorsuch into the school for testing, knowing he had symptoms and putting others at risk.
“We haven’t been told. We haven’t seen anything, but that has got to be the approach to where they’re at,” he said. “His intent would never have been intentionally to get anybody sick. They’re questioning his judgment, I’m guessing, is what they’re going to go on. I don’t believe Lance has probably anything else in his personnel file to terminate him for this. It makes it look very vindictive to me.”
Upwards of 100 requests have been filed in search of an explanation, Dressen said, with Bauer, Talley, Simon and school board members all being contacted. Larson said he received an acknowledgement from board member Jim Hansen, who represents Area 4, that their communication attempts were being received but they couldn’t speak on the matter to remain impartial.
In his attempt to find a justification for Pearson, Larson sought clarification on mask and social distancing policies. He said he inquired about pre-screening paperwork that coaches fill out before every practice; who reviews it and if there was evidence in that paperwork that the school is using against Pearson.
He said he was told he was legally not allowed to have the information contained in the pre-screenings, but argued against it, saying it pertained to his son’s health. In his conversation with Nicolaisen, she claimed the coaches have the paperwork, which Larson claims they don’t.
He said he eventually discovered that the pre-screenings were filed by secretaries to the athletic director, and they ended up under paperwork from the fall semester, meaning they were not being actively being reviewed.
“Nobody was reviewing this paperwork at all, and in my discussion with Synova, she said basically, that no, there was nobody reviewing that,” Larson said. “That it was there for if something came up, then they would take that paperwork and they would review it.”
He then asked if there was evidence in the pre-screenings being used against Pearson, and received no comment.
While Monday’s executive session is closed to the public, Dressen and Larson said they hope people will show up outside the administration building in support of Pearson. Larson added that he thinks a coaching change would hurt the Central wrestling program for a long time.
“My son, he’s really connected with Dave and Lance. Lance and Dave have been huge in his success,” he said. “We as parents, past parents and current parents and parents coming up, these kids know Lance because Lance goes to the AAU practices, Lance goes to the middle schools. He’s everywhere, they all know him, they want to come up, they want to be a part of that and we just feel that they’re taking that away from our kids.”