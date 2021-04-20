Central wrestling parents question RCAS following Lance Pearson's alleged dismissal

“Throw another loop in it, so now the only thing we can think of is they’re holding Lance accountable because he brought Dave in knowing that he had COVID symptoms,” Larson said. “And everybody who Lance talked to about Dave’s symptoms, trying to figure out how they were going to do this testing, is basically throwing all the blame on Lance.”

In his letter, Dressen said he believes Bauer and a nurse were notified that Gorsuch was experiencing symptoms. Larson said Nicolaisen told him, however, that the nurse had no idea he was experiencing symptoms, did everything right with the testing and that it wasn’t her responsibility to tell coaches to put their masks up.

Dressen, who said he has written Bauer and Central Principal Mike Talley, believes Pearson is being blamed for bringing Gorsuch into the school for testing, knowing he had symptoms and putting others at risk.

“We haven’t been told. We haven’t seen anything, but that has got to be the approach to where they’re at,” he said. “His intent would never have been intentionally to get anybody sick. They’re questioning his judgment, I’m guessing, is what they’re going to go on. I don’t believe Lance has probably anything else in his personnel file to terminate him for this. It makes it look very vindictive to me.”