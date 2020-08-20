Central's Duran closes strong to win West River Invite

Rapid City Central's Alex Duran finished strong and opened the home boys' golf slate on a strong note, winning the West River Invite Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Duran, who was consistent throughout the 18 holes, shot a 38-38 for a 76, one stroke ahead of Jackson Swartz, who was second, and Jonah Swartz, both of Rapid City Stevens.
Duran led the way in the final six holes with a 25, two strokes ahead of Jonah Swartz and three strokes better than Jackson Swartz.
Duran also helped the Cobblers pick up the early-season team win, as Central finished with a 323, ahead of second-place Stevens at 328.
Spearfish was third with a 335, followed by St. Thomas More at 368, the Rapid City Stevens JV 371, Sturgis 419 and Belle Fourche 443. Custer, Hot Springs and Douglas didn't have full squads and did not score team points.
Duran's teammate, Seth Stock, was fourth with a 78 followed by Sam Grout of Spearfish and Cade Jacobson of St. Thomas More, who tied for fifth with an 80.
Central's third golfer in the top 10 — Benjamin Gibson — was seventh at 82, while Jack Hight and Dane Burghduff, both from Spearfish, tied for eighth with an 83, while Brandon Drumm of Stevens was 10th with an 85.
Action next week for the area golfers includes the Pierre Invitational Tuesday, the Douglas Invitational Thursday and the Huron Invitational Friday.
Football
RCAS releases spectator policy for football
In accordance with the Rapid City Area Schools Back to Activities Plan, only two spectator passes per rostered participant (band, cheerleading, flag corps, football), coaches and advisors will be allowed into home football games.
Ramp passes will only be sold at the gate on game day and will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Only those on the respective home school spectator pass list will be allowed to purchase ramp passes.
Games will be live streamed via Go Raiders Live and Go Cobblers Live for the public viewing. RCAS Rushmore Bowl ticketing procedures will be released in the coming weeks.
