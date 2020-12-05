Central's Larson wins at Top of the Rock

Defending state champion Cael Larson of Rapid City Central opened the wrestling season on a strong note by winning the Top of the Rock Tournament Saturday in Dell Rapids.
Larson finished 3-0 and won the 138-pound title with a pin in 1:38 of Jaymison Bjorum of Bone Homme/Scotland.
The Cobblers had five other wrestlers place, with Jagr McGrath at 106 and Jackson Witte at 285 both placing second. Logan Brown was third at 113 and Riley Schmidt at 120 and Gradon Bakke at 160 both fourth.
In the girls' competition, Cassandra Witte of Central placed fourth.
Canton had nine champions and dominated the tournament with 255 points, to 126 for second-place McCook Central-Montrose. Parker was third with 103 points, with Dell Rapids fourth at 97, Bon Homme/Scotland fifth with 96.5 and Central sixth in the eight-team field with 90.5.
The Cobblers return to action Friday and Saturday with the annual Rapid City Invitational.
Burke/Gregory wins Stanley County invite
Burke/Gregory had seven individual champions and captured the Stanley County Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre.
Burke/Gregory finished with 178.5 points, to 142.5 points for second-place Lyman. Bennett County was third in the 10-team field with 76 points with Stanley County fourth with 64 points.
Earning titles for Burke/Gregory were Jackson Bauld at 113 pounds, Owen Hansen at 126, Jordan Vosika at 145, Gunnar Stephens at 170, Tucker Even at 182, Taron Serr at 195 and Rhoss Oliver at 220.
Other title winners were Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh at 106, Chase Hanson of Stanley County at 120, Trey Frost of Stanley County at 132, Shilo Mowry at 138, Ty Allen of Bennett County at 152, Chase Alone of Bennett County at 160 and Aiden Schoenard of Mobridge-Pollock at 285.
Kennadee Shook of Lyman won the girls' division title.
