Central's Larson wins at Top of the Rock

Defending state champion Cael Larson of Rapid City Central opened the wrestling season on a strong note by winning the Top of the Rock Tournament Saturday in Dell Rapids.

Larson finished 3-0 and won the 138-pound title with a pin in 1:38 of Jaymison Bjorum of Bone Homme/Scotland.

The Cobblers had five other wrestlers place, with Jagr McGrath at 106 and Jackson Witte at 285 both placing second. Logan Brown was third at 113 and Riley Schmidt at 120 and Gradon Bakke at 160 both fourth.

In the girls' competition, Cassandra Witte of Central placed fourth.

Canton had nine champions and dominated the tournament with 255 points, to 126 for second-place McCook Central-Montrose. Parker was third with 103 points, with Dell Rapids fourth at 97, Bon Homme/Scotland fifth with 96.5 and Central sixth in the eight-team field with 90.5.

The Cobblers return to action Friday and Saturday with the annual Rapid City Invitational.

Burke/Gregory wins Stanley County invite

Burke/Gregory had seven individual champions and captured the Stanley County Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre.