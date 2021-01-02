Central's Sieveke win all-around title

Rapid City Central's Ciara Sieveke came away with the all-around title but Pierre won the Rapid City Triangular gymnastics meet Saturday at Rapid City High School.
Sieveke won two individual events and finished with an all-around score of 34.650, with Lexy Peterson of Pierre in second place at 33.300. Sieveke also won the floor exercise (9.200) and the bars (8.800).
In the all-around, Central teammates Matayah Yellow Mule (32.000) and Hallie Forman (31.000) were third and fourth respectively, while Emily Adams of Rapid City Stevens was fifth (29.750).
Aubre Westover of Pierre and Yellow Mule tied for first in the balance beam (8.5000), while Natalie Flottmeyer of Pierre won the vault with an 8.5000.
Pierre finished with a team score of 131.400, with Central second at 97.650 and Stevens at 81.300.
Stevens and Central will host Hot Springs Thursday at Rapid City High School.
Boys Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 61, HAMLIN 32: The Cavaliers hit 10 3 pointers and held the Chargers to just 19 points through three quarters en route to the big win Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.
STM led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Chargers 22-7 in the second to take control.
Caleb Hollenbeck led the way for the Cavaliers with 22 points as he hit five 3-pointers. Cade Kandolin hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points. also for ?STM, Ryan Wojcik finished with 11 points and Ben Feist scored 10.
Brennan Keszler led Hamlin, 1-3, with 11 points.
St. Thomas More, 4-2, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday.
GREGORY 72, ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 47: Daniel Mitchell scored a school-record 49 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Gorillas rolled to the big win Saturday in Gregory.
Mitchell hit 10 3-pointers as Gregory ran out to a 44-21 halftime lead and led 65-34 going into the fourth.
Coy Determan added 17 points for the Gorillas.
Xavier Hare led Andes Central/Dakota Christian with 22 points and Nolan Black Cloud scored 14.
Gregory, 4-2, is at Winner next Saturday.
STURGIS 63, LEAD-DEADWOOD 33: The Scoopers picked up their first win iof the season Saturday night in Lead.
Sturgis led 27-19 at halftime. No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 1-4, returns to action Tuesday at Custer, while Lead-Deadwood, 3-3, hosts New Underwood Friday.
Girls Basketball
WHITE RIVER 62, WEST CENTRAL 60: Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored with just seconds remaining to lift the Tigers to the win Saturday in the Sacred Hoops Classic in Mitchell.
West Central, raked second in Class A, had the ball with 16 seconds remaining a 60-60 score, but tuned it over on an illegal screen.
Valandra-Prue then hit a 16-footer with time running out for the game-winner.
Valandra-Prue had a big game for White River with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Maleighya Estes added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Addy Kramer led West Central with 22 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Rylee Halderman with 14 points and Cassidy Siemonsma with 13.
White River, 5-0, hosts Marty Tuesday and West Central, 4-1, hosts elk Point Jefferson Tuesday.
WINNER 69, PARKSTON 40: Despite not scoring in the second quarter, the Warriors ran past the Trojans Saturday in Winner.
In a bizarre first half, Winner led 35-10 at the end of the first but was shut out 15-0 in the second. The Warriors controlled the second half for the win.
Bella Swedlund led the way for Winner with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds. Kalla Bertram added 18 points and four steals.
Emma Yost led Parkston with 13 points.
Winner, 5-1, hosts Chamberlain Tuesday, while Parkston, 4-2, is at Hanson Tuesday.
LAKOTA TECH 71, LANGFORD AREA 22: Lakota Tech moved to 3-0 on the season with the big win Saturday at the Sacred Hoops Classic in Mitchell.
Shaylia Bravo led all scorers for the Tantaka with 26 points, including 21 in the first quarter. Moria Morrissette added 17.
Lakota Tech is at Hot Springs Tuesday.
STURGIS 60, LEAD-DEADWOOD 27: The Scoopers broke a four-game skid with a dominating win Saturday in Lead.
The Scoopers led 31-14 at halftime. No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 2-4, is at Custer Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 0-4, hosts New Underwood Friday.
Wrestling
Winner second, Philip Area third at McCook Central
Winner had five individual champions and finished a strong second to Canton Saturday at the McCook Central/Montrose wrestling invitational in Salem.
Canton won the meet with 252 points, with the Warriors second at 239.5 points. Philip Area placed third with 190.5 points.
Winning titles for Winner were: Maxton Brozik at 106 pounds, Karson Keiser at 113, Kaden Keiser at 145, Riley Orel at 152 and Sam Kruger at 170.
Earning titles for the Scotties were Jadyn Coller at 136 and Cody Donnelly at 195. Coller earned MVP honors for his efforts.