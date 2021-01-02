Central's Sieveke win all-around title

Rapid City Central's Ciara Sieveke came away with the all-around title but Pierre won the Rapid City Triangular gymnastics meet Saturday at Rapid City High School.

Sieveke won two individual events and finished with an all-around score of 34.650, with Lexy Peterson of Pierre in second place at 33.300. Sieveke also won the floor exercise (9.200) and the bars (8.800).

In the all-around, Central teammates Matayah Yellow Mule (32.000) and Hallie Forman (31.000) were third and fourth respectively, while Emily Adams of Rapid City Stevens was fifth (29.750).

Aubre Westover of Pierre and Yellow Mule tied for first in the balance beam (8.5000), while Natalie Flottmeyer of Pierre won the vault with an 8.5000.

Pierre finished with a team score of 131.400, with Central second at 97.650 and Stevens at 81.300.

Stevens and Central will host Hot Springs Thursday at Rapid City High School.

Boys Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 61, HAMLIN 32: The Cavaliers hit 10 3 pointers and held the Chargers to just 19 points through three quarters en route to the big win Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.