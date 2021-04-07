Central's Swallow, White River's Sayler earn respective first team honors

"It took a lot of work," Swallow said. "I went to a lot of camps, I went to a lot of tournaments, I went to a lot of AAU tournaments," he said.

Swallow looks to continue his basketball career in college and is working on those details at this time.

That opportunity in college would be a dream come true.

"I just love the sport, I really love to play basketball," said Swallow who also played football and competed in track for the Cobblers. "I just want to be able to compete, and compete against other good players. I just have that drive to keep going."

Although the high school season is over, Swallow has three games left in all-star competition. He competed in the 3-Class Tournament a couple of weeks ago in Salem, and will be part of — along with his brother Julian — the 2021 Lakota All Star Boys Basketball Game April 24 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. He'll also compete in the all-star tournaments in Spearfish and Sioux Falls.

"That definitely is going to help me get better because you are playing with really good players who play really good defense, and you are going to have to play good defense," he said. "It helps you out understanding what you are going to be playing at the next level."