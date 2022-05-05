Central's Yellow Mule named Howard Wood Gold Medal Scholarship recipient

On Thursday, the Howard Wood Dakota Relays named Rapid City Central's Matayah Yellow Mule as one of this year's Howard Wood Gold Medal Scholarship recipients.

Yellow Mule received the award for excelling in track and field and in the classroom. The senior is Central's first Howard Wood Scholarship recipient.

"I've learned a lot from just jumping into a pit of sand and running fast for a whopping 12 seconds," Yellow Mule said. "There are so many little lessons that come with tis sport that I can apply to my life."

The Gold Medal Scholarship was established in 2000 by the Howard Wood Dakota Relays board of directors to reward state track and field athletes who have chosen to continue in the sport at the college level in South Dakota.

Yellow Mule signed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of South Dakota upon graduation.

The Cobbler currents holds the school record in the long jump at 18-feet, 11.5-inches and is second all-time in the triple jump at 38-feet, 10.5-inches. Both of those marks place Yellow Mule in the top 10 all-time performances in South Dakota.

The Dakota Relays commence at 1 p.m. Friday in Sioux Falls and continue through Saturday evening.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0