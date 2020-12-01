Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse

It comes after a split-decision election delivered the White House to Democrats and gave Republicans down-ballot success. At less than $1 trillion, the plan is less costly than a proposal meshed together by McConnell this summer. He later abandoned that effort for a considerably less costly measure that failed to advance in two attempts this fall.

“Our nation’s top economists have made it clear: Congress needs to act sooner than later on targeted focused relief,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson. “I’m proud to be a part of this bipartisan, bicameral group that’s put much-needed relief before politics. More than half of these dollars have been repurposed from CARES Act funding – it’s a responsible proposal. Our teachers, healthcare workers, business owners, and producers continue to step up as we battle COVID-19, it’s time Congress does too.”

“It's not a time for political brinkmanship," Manchin said. “Emergency relief is needed now more than ever before. The people need to know that we are not going to leave until we get something accomplished."

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of the GOP leadership, gave a tentative thumbs up to the idea, though he said time is running out and working against it.