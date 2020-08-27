Chabolt signs first pro contract with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that rookie forward Gabe Chabot has signed his first professional contract with the team entering the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Chabot’s professional debut with the Rush comes following the conclusion of his college career at Boston University. The 5-foot-8, 181-pound forward earned a career-high 5 goals as a senior, and matched a career-high with seven points in 33 games with the Terriers. At the conclusion of the season, Boston University Hockey bestowed upon him the team’s Albert Sidd “Unsung Hero” Award.
“I heard great things from former teammates of mine at BU about the Rush organization. My father also really enjoyed his time working with Rush goaltenders in the 2017-18 season, and had nothing but glowing words for Coach Tetrault and the staff,” Chabot said. “On the ice, I play fast and heavy. I have a solid shot, and feel I see the ice really well. I try to use my speed in every situation to create offense, but also take just as much pride in using it to keep the puck out of my own team’s net. Coming into my first year as a professional, I want to make an impact for this team from the beginning, but also take each day to learn and be a good teammate in the locker room as we go to work for a Kelly Cup Championship. I can’t wait to get started with the Rush.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said he is excited to see Chabot begin his professional career with the Rush.
"I have a strong feeling that our fans are going to appreciate the brand of hockey that he’ll bring to Rapid City,” Tetrault said. “Gabe brings energy and speed to our front lines and plays a full 200-foot game, both resilient in the offensive zone and responsible in the defensive zone. I think Gabe is really going to shock people with how much he’ll contribute offensively for us as well, as he’ll get great opportunities to showcase his shot and o-zone awareness. I expect great things from Gabe as he starts his professional career, and can’t wait to begin working with him this season.”
Chabot is the son of former NHL goaltender Frederic Chabot, who earlier this week was named the goaltending coach of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.
