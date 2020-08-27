Chabot signs first pro contract with Rush

“I heard great things from former teammates of mine at BU about the Rush organization. My father also really enjoyed his time working with Rush goaltenders in the 2017-18 season, and had nothing but glowing words for Coach Tetrault and the staff,” Chabot said. “On the ice, I play fast and heavy. I have a solid shot, and feel I see the ice really well. I try to use my speed in every situation to create offense, but also take just as much pride in using it to keep the puck out of my own team’s net. Coming into my first year as a professional, I want to make an impact for this team from the beginning, but also take each day to learn and be a good teammate in the locker room as we go to work for a Kelly Cup Championship. I can’t wait to get started with the Rush.”