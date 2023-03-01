Chad Lewis, a local general contractor, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 3 seat Jason Salamun will vacate at the end of his term.

Lewis previously served on the Rapid City Council from 2012 to 2016 and 2017 to 2020, including four years as vice president. In that time, he spearheaded the development of the Dakota Fields soccer complex, the 50-meter pool at Roosevelt Park, the BMX track at Robbinsdale Park and the renovation of Fitzgerald Stadium. His release stated he also "fought to keep pornography out of the city's library" and is a strong advocate for education in the city.

He's served on boards from The Monument, Parks and Recreation, Arts Council and Canyon Lake Activity Center, and intends to continue his work to make Rapid City more business-friendly while focusing on smart growth.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Alderman for Ward 3 in Rapid City," said Lewis. "I have a deep love for this city and its people, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that Rapid City remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Ward 3 and make a positive impact in our community."

The father of three said he enjoys coaching soccer, skiing and spending time with his children.

He was unseated in 2020 by Jason Salamun in a close, three-way race.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.