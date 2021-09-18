Chadron St. retains Eagle Rock Trophy with 15th straight win over SD Mines

“You love the deep shots,” Holst said. “But that’s one of the best feelings in a football game, is just to be able to control the game, run the ball, hit quick hitters, take your shots and just be able to control the clock.”

Holst also connected with Montel Gladney on a 32-yard completion early in the fourth quarter before Dorian Collier, on just his second carry of the game, broke a tackle en route to a 33-yard touchdown to make it 31-13 with 12:31 remaining in regulation.

“He’s been a part of our team for a long time,” Long said of Holst. “He’s going to have almost every quarterback record when he’s done, and our guys trust him. I’m really proud of his effort today because he got to show what he’s about and how good he is.”

Mines managed to score again but took nearly six minutes in doing so, capping off a 15-play drive with a fourth-and-10 throw to Jeremiah Bridges for a 23-yard score to make it an 11-point contest with 6:32 to play.

“I’m happy with those drives. Our kids did a good job of responding when we needed to.," Flohr said.