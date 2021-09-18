Chadron St. retains Eagle Rock Trophy with 15th straight win over SD Mines

CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State was steady and methodical with the football Saturday night.
With three of their five scoring drives lasting double-digit plays and holding possession for more than 35 minutes, nearly 11 minutes longer than South Dakota Mines, the Eagles moved the ball with relative ease through the air and on the ground en route to a 31-20 victory over the Hardrockers in the annual Battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy at Elliot Field.
“South Dakota School of Mines is a really good football team, and I’m really proud of our guys in how they executed,” Chadron State head coach Jay Long said. “I’m really proud of our guys for converting and finding ways to score. We’ve struggled in the second half with scoring, and it was nice to see our guys score in that second half.”
Dalton Holst completed 22 of 29 passes for 327 yards, a pair of touchdowns and zero interceptions for Chadron State (1-2, 1-1), which converted 11 of 15 third downs in picking up its 15th straight win over Mines.
Chad Mikelson earned five catches for 149 yards, and Rapid City native Cole Thurness added seven receptions for 51 yards. Elijah Myles ran for 80 yards on 21 carries, and Jeremiah Makahununiu led the Eagles with eight tackles.
“They’re a good defense,” Holst said of SD Mines. “We knew where to attack them and what plays worked, but we did a good job adjusting; getting guys out in space, attacking matchups and just giving it to playmakers.”
Jayden Johannsen went 18 of 31 for Mines (2-1, 0-1) for 166 yards, one touchdown and one pick, and was the Hardrockers’ leading rusher with 72 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Isaiah Eastman and Ahmad Lewis picked up four receptions each, while Lewis added 26 rushing yards on 12 carries. Casey Knutsen led the Hardrockers on defense with a dozen tackles.
“It wore us out defensively,” Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said of Chadron’s State’s long drives. “We just struggled getting off the field, third quarter especially. We were in positions to make big plays and we just didn’t make them tonight.”
Kyante Christian sacked Holst on the opening drive of the game, forcing a punt, but the Hardrockers were unable to take advantage and punted on their first possession. The Eagles executed a 13-play, 80-yard drive on their second offensive chance, which included a pair of third-down conversions, and scored when Jeydon Cox ran it in from 2 yards out.
They then strung together a 12-play drive that stalled at the opposing 19-yard line, leading to a 35-yard field goal by Gunnar Jones to make it 10-0 with 9:47 to play in the second quarter.
The Hardrockers, aided by a kickoff out of bounds, answered with an 11-play drive that ended when Johannsen faked a sweep, kept the ball himself and hustled 6 yards for the score inside five minutes. Mines faced just one third on the drive, a third-and-nine attempt from the 12 that was converted via illegal blindside block penalty.
After a pair of long scoring drives, Chadron State got the quick-play attack going when Mikelson beat a defender deep and hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass from Host to give his squad a 17-7 lead with 3:14 left before halftime.
The Hardrockers cut their deficit to one possession by moving the ball 65 yards in 2:56 and scoring with 18 seconds left when Lewis punched it in from 9 yards out. The PAT missed, however, keeping it a 17-13 game at intermission.
“(Lewis) is one of the best players in Division II,” Long said. “He’s been around forever and he’s a terrific football player, and our guys held him to 1.9 yards per carry, so I’m really proud of that.”
A running play of 21 yards and a passing play of 15 yards set up the Eagles with a Hail Mary attempt in the waning seconds of the second quarter, but Holst’s pass from the 39 was well-short and was knocked down.
A Booby Peele interception on a Johannsen first-down throw from near midfield opened up another long scoring drive for Chadron State, which started at its own 5 following the turnover. Holst went 8 of 9 for 92 yards in leading his team down the field, converting four third downs and finishing off a drive that took more than nine minutes off the third-quarter clock with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Myles to give the Eagles a 24-13 advantage.
“You love the deep shots,” Holst said. “But that’s one of the best feelings in a football game, is just to be able to control the game, run the ball, hit quick hitters, take your shots and just be able to control the clock.”
Holst also connected with Montel Gladney on a 32-yard completion early in the fourth quarter before Dorian Collier, on just his second carry of the game, broke a tackle en route to a 33-yard touchdown to make it 31-13 with 12:31 remaining in regulation.
“He’s been a part of our team for a long time,” Long said of Holst. “He’s going to have almost every quarterback record when he’s done, and our guys trust him. I’m really proud of his effort today because he got to show what he’s about and how good he is.”
Mines managed to score again but took nearly six minutes in doing so, capping off a 15-play drive with a fourth-and-10 throw to Jeremiah Bridges for a 23-yard score to make it an 11-point contest with 6:32 to play.
“I’m happy with those drives. Our kids did a good job of responding when we needed to.," Flohr said.
Chadron State burned more clock and punted to their RMAC opponent with 2:02 left. The Hardrockers ended up falling short on a fourth-down attempt and the Eagles ran out the clock to secure the victory.
“Jayden played well today,” Flohr said of his QB. “He’s still got a lot of things that we need to fix, but he distributed the ball well, ran the ball well when he needed him to, but we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get ready for next week.”
Chadron State travels to Grand Junction, Colorado, next Saturday for a meeting with Colorado Mesa (2-0, 1-1), while Mines hosts Colorado State Pueblo (1-2, 1-0) next Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.
