Chadron State men stop Western Colorado

Chadron State College center Jacob Jefferson sank 10 of 14 field goal attempts while scoring 24 points and newcomer Deundra Roberson was 7-of-9 from the field while tallying 18 points as the Eagles defeated the Western Colorado Mountaineers 85-73 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.
The Eagles shot 54.7 percent from the field that included 12 of 24 from 3-point territory. They led 48-36 at halftime and were ahead by as many as 20 points in the second half, when both teams wound up scoring 37 points. Both teams also grabbed 31 rebounds.
CSC’s Brady Delimont returned from missing two games because of a concussion to add 14 points. Point guard Marcus Jefferson scored just six points, all on free throws, but handed out eight assists and collected nine rebounds.
Chadron State is now 3-3 for the season and Western is 2-5.
Both Chadron State teams were scheduled to play three double-headers in a five-day period beginning Friday night, but all of the other games were postponed because of COVID issues involving the opponents. Next on the Eagles’ schedule are games against South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City on Thursday.
Selland reaches milestone in win over Omaha
The South Dakota State women's basketball team improved to 3-0 in Summit League play with a 62-50 road win over Omaha Friday afternoon.
The Jacks were led by Myah Selland, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Selland reached 1,000 career points at the 1:17 mark of the second quarter with her 10th point of the game.
The Jacks, now 10-2 overall, shot 41 percent from the field, outrebounded Omaha 39-31 and outscored the Mavericks in the paint, 38-16.
Paiton Burckhard scored 12 points and four rebounds, while Tylee Irwin scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds. Tori Nelson added eight points and six borads. Off the bench, Mesa Byom and Madysen Vlastuin scored 11 of the 13 SDSU bench points.
South Dakota State and Omaha conclude the two-game series Saturday afternoon.