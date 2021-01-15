Chadron State men stop Western Colorado

Chadron State College center Jacob Jefferson sank 10 of 14 field goal attempts while scoring 24 points and newcomer Deundra Roberson was 7-of-9 from the field while tallying 18 points as the Eagles defeated the Western Colorado Mountaineers 85-73 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.

The Eagles shot 54.7 percent from the field that included 12 of 24 from 3-point territory. They led 48-36 at halftime and were ahead by as many as 20 points in the second half, when both teams wound up scoring 37 points. Both teams also grabbed 31 rebounds.

CSC’s Brady Delimont returned from missing two games because of a concussion to add 14 points. Point guard Marcus Jefferson scored just six points, all on free throws, but handed out eight assists and collected nine rebounds.

Chadron State is now 3-3 for the season and Western is 2-5.

Both Chadron State teams were scheduled to play three double-headers in a five-day period beginning Friday night, but all of the other games were postponed because of COVID issues involving the opponents. Next on the Eagles’ schedule are games against South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City on Thursday.

Selland reaches milestone in win over Omaha