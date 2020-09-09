Challenge match opens fundraising opportunities for SDSU Rodeo program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota State University Rodeo Program announced Wednesday that Loiseau Construction of Flandreau has sponsored a challenge match for the "One Day for State" fundraising program.

The challenge match works based off the number of donors on Sept. 10. If SDSU Rodeo gets 25 donors, they unlock an additional $10,000. Another 25 donors means another $10,000.

That means 50 donors unlocks $20,000 for the SDSU Rodeo program. These funds will support practice, travel and scholarship budgets. Please note that the requirement to unlock this gift is the number of donors, not the amount of the donation.

Here is the link to learn more about how you can support SDSU Rodeo on Sept. 10. https://spsr.me/u44D