Chance Eben, Aidan Willard gridlocked in ‘healthy’ QB competition at BHSU

SPEARFISH — After the Black Hills State spring game on April 21, head coach Josh Breske said junior Chance Eben and senior Aidan Willard were locked in a dead-heat for the starting quarterback position.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2022 season in less than two weeks and halfway through fall camp, Breske said the competition for arguably the most important role on the team is still too close to call.

“I think that they are both doing a really good job,” Breske said. “It’s too early to tell, and even as a staff we don’t have an idea of who will be the starting quarterback quite yet. They bring different skill sets to the table.”

Eben and Willard both rotated in with the first team offense during Wednesday's practice, and both quarterbacks had their moments of greatness.

Eben showcased his ability to make things happen when the pocket collapses and escape pressure in the run game. Willard showed off his arm strength and at one point hurled a 40-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to freshman running back Cameron Goods.

“Chance is more versed because he’s been here longer,” Breske said. “Aidan has an arm he is extremely confident in and he can make some really tight-window throws. Chance says ‘hey I know what’s next’ and can throw that check-down instead of attempting that risky throw. And they both are excellent runners.”

Both quarterbacks enter fall camp with a wealth of experience.

Eben appeared in all 11 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2021 and scored 19 touchdowns, 14 passing and five rushing, and racked up 1,935 all-purpose yards.

The junior’s biggest asset in the competition is his knowledge of Breske’s offensive scheme from four seasons at BHSU. Last season, however, Eben also accounted for 11 interceptions while dealing with a host of minor injuries.

“I had some injuries this year so I worked on getting fully healthy and stronger over the summer,” Eben said. “What I wanted to do, even in spring ball, was be the smartest guy I could be on the field. I want to get us out of bad looks and into good looks and get the ball to our athletic guys into space.”

Willard began his college career at Oregon State and transferred to BHSU at the start of fall camp last season after taking a year off to coach high school football at his alma mater in California.

In his year off, Willard began to miss the joys of playing college football and entered the transfer portal. The extra year of eligibility awarded to student-athletes by the NCAA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic gave the senior an opportunity to get back on the field in Spearfish.

“These last two years, getting back to it, makes me feel like a kid again,” Willard said. “The team is great and when I first got here they were really welcoming. It’s just been exciting and fun and I’m trying to enjoy each day, because this is my last year.”

Heated position battles often tend to push players apart, but Willard and Eben both said the competition has only served to strengthen their bond.

Breske also pointed out the healthy nature of the quarterback competition in Spearfish.

“That’s been the most impressive part, just to see them both be leaders,” Breske said. “A lot of people wouldn’t expect this but the two guys that are competing are two of the closest friends on the team. That makes me happy as a coach.”

Willard said he and Eben push each other to work harder in practice, which in turn makes the entire offense better.

“Sometimes in film we will knit-pick something and make each other better,” Willard said. “I think that’s healthy and it makes it fun. It’s exciting to know that whoever is in, you’re rooting for that guy because that’s your boy and you know you’re always ready.”

Eben said he was impressed with Willard’s humility from the moment he stepped on campus and that he did not tout his past credentials from his time in the Pac-12.

The junior also credited quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Joe Ashfield for fostering healthy competition in practice and in the meeting room.

“We just became really good friends,” Eben said. “We’re best friends now and we hang out outside of football on campus and off campus. His dad and my dad are good friends. It just worked out really well for us.”

Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job, the Yellow Jackets return to action at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Dickinson State in Dickinson, North Dakota.