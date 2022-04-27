Chance encounter led McIntosh to RC Christian football program

In March, Matt McIntosh attended the Heart Ball at The Monument and found himself in a long line to settle up for a purchase in the silent auction. A chance encounter in that line started a journey that culminated in his hiring as the new Rapid City Christian head football coach.

The Comets never posted the job opening after it was determined that Nathan Long would not return as head coach after one season on the sidelines.

Athletic director Kyle Courtney said the school prepared to take its time finding the right fit and even utilize an interim head coach in the fall if necessary, but then McIntosh ran into Christian board of trustees member Lisa Albers-Koppmann at the Heart Ball.

McIntosh told Albers-Koppmann about his last trip to Christian and how its recent athletics facility upgrades impressed him. Then the conversation shifted to football.

“She told me they were looking for a football coach,” McIntosh said. “I didn’t know that, so I spent the next week or so researching, found Kyle Courtney’s email address and started emailing him.”

Courtney responded and invited McIntosh to tour the campus and look at the improvements, including a new gymnasium with locker rooms and a pristine weight room. McIntosh asked for an interview, and the rest is history.

McIntosh announced the move on Twitter Tuesday night, and Christian released a statement by Courtney on Wednesday morning.

“We feel Matt is a great communicator, has a great background in the game of football and in coaching,” Courtney said. “He comes highly recommended to us after having worked with Coach Michael Scott and his Stevens football program.”

For the last two seasons, McIntosh served as an assistant coach for the Raiders and as the head coach of their junior varsity squad. In 2018, he was the offensive coordinator at Southwest Middle School, with Scott as the defensive coordinator. Scott moved onto Stevens as an assistant in 2019 and McIntosh assumed the head coaching role at Southwest.

When Stevens promoted Scott in 2020, he reached out to McIntosh to coach the wide receivers, and help lead the team’s offense as the passing coordinator.

“Having been there with Coach Scott in his first year, we really grew up together,” McIntosh said. “He helped me a lot and showed me the ropes. He and I worked closely together with the offense, coordinating the plays and teaching the kids how to execute them.”

Scott said McIntosh played a major role in jumpstarting the Stevens program this season. The Raiders snapped a 12-game losing streak this past fall en route to their best finish since 2019.

“I’m ecstatic for Matt,” Scott said. “There isn’t a person more deserving of this moment than him. It’s bittersweet because he and I have a great working relationship. I’m extremely happy for him, but he’s been my right-hand guy for two years. I bounced ideas off of him, we talked about play design and how to attack coverages. We are always on the same page.”

When McIntosh told Scott about the job at Christian, the Stevens coach already started working towards bringing in a new staff member because he knew McIntosh would be a great fit for the Comets.

“I was just waiting for the call because I was 100% certain they would call me,” Scott said. “When they called I had nothing but good things to say. I’m excited and think he’s the right guy for the job.”

McIntosh's day job is as an attorney at Beardsley, Jensen and Lee in Rapid City. He played college football at the University of Jamestown before getting his Master’s and Juris Doctorate at the University of Wyoming.

After two years in Rapid City as a partner at the firm, McIntosh decided to return to his first love in his free time.

“My firm has been really awesome, they support me 100% and gave me the green light to apply for these positions,” McIntosh said. “They look forward to coming to the games just as much as I like being out there. I wouldn’t be able to do it without the support.”

McIntosh touted a strong support system at Christian from the top down and is excited to take advantage of the revamped athletic facilities.

The weight room and strength program, run by Scott Benson of Benson Sports Training, is the biggest plus for the new coach. It includes up-to-date equipment and a turf strip for speed and agility training.

McIntosh hopes to meet with the team soon to begin preparations for the upcoming season. His first priority is to establish a winning culture in the program, which begins with the culture at his position, which has hosted three different people in three years.

“One of the issues at Christian has been consistency at the head coaching position,” McIntosh said. “It’s really hard to build a program and culture if you aren’t there and invested in developing those kids. It’s going to be a process and will take time, but I want to be successful right away.”

He’s already scheduled a dinner at his house with the coaching staff, and as he finalizes roles, said keeping them on board is paramount to hit the ground running this fall.

McIntosh wants Christian’s team to reflect the culture of the school in terms of stability and sportsmanship.

“We are going to be a well-oiled machine,” McIntosh said. “We are going to focus on repetition to do what we want to do very well. When we go out there we will be prepared and will knock people down, but we’ll help them back up.”

Christian returns to action soon with offseason workouts and 7-on-7 already underway.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

