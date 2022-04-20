Chance to play college soccer swayed Central’s Makaen DeGeest to sign with Presentation

Makaen DeGeest had her mind made up when deciding what college she would attend this fall.

She was set on going to South Dakota State and majoring in criminology without playing a sport, but that changed after John Mclean, the head women’s soccer coach at Presentation College, contacted her.

“John reached out to me and I went and visited, and it was like nothing else I had experienced and that’s where I decided I wanted to go,” DeGeest said.

With the opportunity to continue her soccer career at a smaller school, the Rapid City Central senior was swayed away from SDSU and turned to Presentation, and on Wednesday afternoon she signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Saints program during a ceremony at the school.

“I think it’s really exciting,” she said. “I’m just excited to see what this next part of my life brings, and just go from there.”

DeGeest, a four-time letter-winning defender, anchored a back line last fall that helped lead the Cobblers to a 10-4 record, including five shutouts, and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Class AA State Tournament. She was one of just five players who started all 14 games, and managed to score a goal on her only shot of the 2021 season.

“She’s one of those players who could put 80 minutes on the field for you, and you could move her around to a different position during the flow of a game and she could immediately fall into it and play it just as well,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “She’s just one of those jackknife players who you always want and hate to have them leave.”

DeGeest’s ability to operate at 100% for an entire game will serve her well at the college level, Morgan said, which plays 90-minute games.

“One of her best attributes is she can run all day at a high rate of speed, high intensity, and though she’s not the largest physical player, she plays as though she’s 6 feet tall,” he said. “She’s fearless up against any attack coming in front of her, and then when she has the ball she’s an excellent ball-handler, passer and makes really solid decisions. She’s one of the ones that you can rely on to bring the ball up out of the backfield.”

She also served as a captain for the Cobblers last season, and Morgan said her spirit on the squad helped team morale.

“She’s really been a fantastic player,” he said. “I’ve known her for five, six years and she’s just one of those kids who’s a big smiler, a big bright kid who’s always that positive energy on the field.”

Degeest said she also chose Presentation, a private Catholic college in Aberdeen with around 600 students, for its tight-knit community and family atmosphere.

“You get to play your sport while focusing on your academics,” said Degeest, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to study nursing. “And it was not as stressful as other schools.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

