Changes approved for wrestling, volleyball, golf

The size of the state championship field in Class A golf will be cut with a change that allows 50% rather than 60% of players to enter the tournament.

“Our field size has been troublesome,” Krogstrand said, noting that it can take teams six hours to complete the tournament. “This will make a dynamic change in how that tournament flows.”

A similar effort was approved to cut the field size in Class AA golf as well where golfers must now meet season averages in order to compete in the state tournament. The season average for boys is 94 and the season average for girls is 107.

That change should serve to cut down what has been a 114-player field which causes a round of golf to last more than six hours.

While considering rule changes in golf, the board discussed comments made earlier in the meeting by Jared Vasquez, activities director at Rapid City Stevens. Vasquez asked if any consideration was given to implementing a golf course difficulty formula that could be considered when golfers are qualifying for the state tournament.

“Some are really tough and some aren’t,” Vasquez said of the state’s golf courses.