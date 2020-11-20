Chargers, Panthers to meet for A title again

Brooklyn Grage had 20 kills to lead Watertown, while Kazi Ellingson and Taylor Stemen added 14 kills each. Liz Koop finished with 48 assists for the Arrows.

Maggie Heesch had 20 kills for Brandon Valley, with Emerson Smith adding 18 kills.

Class B

NORTHWESTERN 3, COLMAN-EGAN 0: The Wildcats moved on to another championship game, stopping the Hawks in three sets in Huron, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20.

Sydney Schell paced the Wildcats with 23 kills, while Hannah Schentzel added 14 kills and 15 digs. Brooklinn Halvorson had 30 assists.

Mackenzie Hemmer led Colman-Egan with 15 kills and 10 digs and Baiden Westley had 18 assists.

WARNER 3, CHESTER AREA 1: The Monarchs moved to the B title game with the 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19 win over the Flyers.

Jennifer Aman led the Monarchs with 14 kills and 10 digs, with Kendyl Anderson adding 10 kills. Ava Nilsson finished with 35 assists and Holli Jark chipped in with 32 digs.

Breckyn Ewoldt led Chester Area with 16 kills and E Pry added 10 kills. Kenna Brown finished with 35 assists and Ella Larson added 34 digs.