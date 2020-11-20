Chargers, Panthers to meet for A title again

Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Hamlin to earn a berth in the Class A State Volleyball title game Friday in Watertown.
The Chargers will be shooting for their fourth straight state title after thumping Hamlin 25-10, 25-13 and 25-19. Sioux Falls Christian will face Dakota Valley for the second straight year for the title.
Abby Glanzer led the Chargers with 14 kills and 12 digs, while Brooklyn Pater added 12 kills. Kelsi Heard finished with 36 assists for Sioux Falls Christian.
Ashtyn Abraham led Hamlin with eight kills.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, PARKER 0: The Panthers rolled past the Pheasants in a Class A semifinal game, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18.
Sophia Atchison had 12 kills and 14 digs to pace Dakota Valley, with Rachel Rosenquist adding 10 kills and 13 digs and Logan Miller finishing with 37 assists.
Brooke Berens led Parker with seven kills.
MADISON 3, WINNER 1: The Bulldogs won the last two sets to get the consolation win Friday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-18.
Abby Brooks had 31 kills for Madison, with Sophia Vandenbosch added 11 kills and 24 digs.
Kalla Bertram led Winner with 18 kills and 17 digs, with Ellie Brozik finishing with 17 kills.
Class AA
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 3, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: The Knights earned a berth in the AA title game with the three-set win over the Warriors, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.
O'Gorman faces Huron for the AA title Saturday night.
Bergen Reilly had 13 kills and 12 digs to pace O'Gorman, with Raegen Reilly adding 28 assists and 14 digs.
Sydni Schetnan led Washington with 13 kills and Katy Richardson added 29 assists.
HURON 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: The No. 3 Tigers reached the AA title game with the 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24 win over the Rough Riders.
Brook Schiltz led Huron with 12 kills, with Tenley Buddenhagen adding 30 assists.
Abby Ward and Megan Halvorson had seven kills each for Roosevelt.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, HARRISBURG 0: The Golden Eagles overcame two tight sets to stop the Tigers in three, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-14 in consolation play.
Brooklyn Kusler paced Aberdeen central with 11 kills and Grace Myhre added 25 assists.
Morrisen Samuels an Reese Jansa had seven kills each for Harrisburg.
WATERTOWN 3, BRANDON VALLEY 2: The Arrows escaped in five sets to move on to the fifth-place match, stopping the Lynx 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25 and 15-11.
Brooklyn Grage had 20 kills to lead Watertown, while Kazi Ellingson and Taylor Stemen added 14 kills each. Liz Koop finished with 48 assists for the Arrows.
Maggie Heesch had 20 kills for Brandon Valley, with Emerson Smith adding 18 kills.
Class B
NORTHWESTERN 3, COLMAN-EGAN 0: The Wildcats moved on to another championship game, stopping the Hawks in three sets in Huron, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20.
Sydney Schell paced the Wildcats with 23 kills, while Hannah Schentzel added 14 kills and 15 digs. Brooklinn Halvorson had 30 assists.
Mackenzie Hemmer led Colman-Egan with 15 kills and 10 digs and Baiden Westley had 18 assists.
WARNER 3, CHESTER AREA 1: The Monarchs moved to the B title game with the 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19 win over the Flyers.
Jennifer Aman led the Monarchs with 14 kills and 10 digs, with Kendyl Anderson adding 10 kills. Ava Nilsson finished with 35 assists and Holli Jark chipped in with 32 digs.
Breckyn Ewoldt led Chester Area with 16 kills and E Pry added 10 kills. Kenna Brown finished with 35 assists and Ella Larson added 34 digs.
FAULKTON AREA 3, HITCHCOCK/TULARE 0: The Trojans qualified for the fifth-place match with the 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20 win over the Lady Patriots.
Isabel Aesoph led Faulkton Area with 20 kills, 23 assists and 23 digs. Ashley Masat led Hitchcock/Tulare with seven kills.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 3, CORSICA-STICKNEY 2: The Huskies rebounded to stop the Jaguars in five sets in a consolation match, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25 and 15-11.
Julia Weber led the Huskies with 23 kills and 32 digs, while Kerrigan Schultz added 40 assists.
Morgan Delange had 13 kills for Corsica-Stickney. while Paige Weight added 12 kills and Raven Barse 11 kills.
