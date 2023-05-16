The owner of a Box Elder animal refuge pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 10 counts of animal neglect after animals were taken from her property this winter.

Tamara Lile, 44, owner of the Charm Farm on Eagle Ranch Road, was charged with the misdemeanors on March 23 following the removal of several animals by the Meade County Sheriff's Office in February.

Lile told the Journal she didn't appear in court, but her lawyer did on her behalf and entered not guilty pleas to the allegations she neglected five horses, three ponies and two donkeys.

"They've just been piling charges on me left and right," she said.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Law enforcement reports attached to the criminal complaint filed in the case detailed the investigation into the well-being of the animals.

According to a report by Meade County Deputy Jennifer Ness, law enforcement visited Lile's property on several occasions in January and February before ultimately removing the animals.

The first visit was on Jan. 19 after an animal neglect complaint about a pony with a wound and a mare and foal that were "skin and bones."

When Ness visited the farm, the animals had access to food and water, but the deputy noted a mare named Wildfire that was "very skinny," with signs of malnourishment. According to the report, Lile said the horse had asthma, which made it difficult for her to keep weight on.

A few days later, Ness spoke with Lile's vet, who said he prescribed a short-term steroid prescription to a different horse, Ruby, and Lile never followed up with him on how the treatment was going. The vet said he had never formally examined Wildfire.

After speaking with the vet, Ness met with Adam Weichmann, a vet with the State of South Dakota Animal Industry Board to discuss Wildfire. He visited the farm with Ness on Jan. 27 and set up a treatment plan for Wildfire, which Lile did not follow, according to the report.

The sheriff's office received a complaint on Jan. 28 from a man who kept horses on his brother's land next to the Charm Farm stating the animals hadn't been fed in days.

Another complaint about a week later stated there were dead animals on the property, including a dead horse.

During later visits, law enforcement observed water troughs without water in them and animals lacking access to food.

On Feb. 15, a deputy visited and discovered the animals hadn't been fed. The next day, two deputies and the state vet Weichmann visited the property to follow up on the animals' conditions.

During that visit, Ness asked Lile about the dead animals. Lile led the deputy to a dead horse, Ruby, as well as eight goats, a llama, and two chickens. She was given 24 hours to get rid of the carcasses. According to the report, Lile buried the horse and burned the other carcasses.

After several more visits from law enforcement in February, during which they observed a lack of food and water, the animals were ultimately seized.

Lile has denied neglecting the animals. The farm posted on their Facebook page after the seizure that the animals were stolen. Lile said on Tuesday she feels like she has to prove herself innocent.

"It's been a nightmare," Lile said. "I've been protecting animals since 2016."

Lile is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on June 20 for a status hearing.