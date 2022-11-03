Checkmate: Chess club celebrates art, sport of the game

Local kids and teens who gather to play chess on Monday afternoons know they’re having fun. They’re gaining a pastime they can play all their lives, and they’re learning vital real-world skills they’ll use away from their chess boards.

The Rapid City Area Scholastic Chess Club is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. The nonprofit club is open to children and teens from kindergarten through grade 12 in Rapid City and the surrounding areas. The club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays in science rooms 120 and 121 at West Middle School, and meetings are free to attend.

Beginners are welcome, as are students who want to play at chess tournaments. The club hopes to promote increased knowledge and understanding of chess as an art and as an intellectual sport.

Every week, a rotating number of veteran adult chess players volunteer to coach the young players at chess club meetings. The coaches include Nate Walstrom, who helped launch the club and serves as its president. The volunteer coaches teach chess tactics, defense moves and strategies.

One of the coaches is Mark Falk, who has played chess for much of his life. He’s a regular at chess club meetings, and he takes delight in teaching beginner players and coaching champions such as Brogan McGrath.

In October, Brogan, 16, won the 2022 Junior State Chess Championship title. He and other players competed in five rounds of chess, each lasting two to three hours.

Becoming a champion chess player takes dedication, practice and work, Falk said. Brogan has been playing chess since he was 10.

Brogan’s mother, Jan McGrath, said Brogan taught himself to play chess by reading the book “Chess from First Moves to Checkmate” by Daniel King. Brogan then taught his younger brother, John, to play. In addition to Brogan’s recent win at the South Dakota competition, he won the South Dakota scholastic chess tournament in April and represented South Dakota this year at the GM Arnold Denker National Tournament of High School State Champions in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

“He’s very thoughtful and he works really hard at the game. I think he spends time trying to learn from his mistakes. He spends time studying the game. That is really the most remarkable thing. Most players that get good work hard at it and their work pays off,” Falk said. “I think it’s rare to have a real strong players that hasn’t spent time working at it.”

“Brogan has the potential to be a very, very strong player in the future,” he said. “We have good players that aren’t beginners (in chess club) and everybody who plays those kids learned from playing them.”

Falk is a retired attorney who practiced civil and criminal law and taught business law and political philosophy courses. He finds satisfaction in teaching a new generation of chess players.

“I decided working with kids would be a lot of fun. I really enjoy working with young people. I help them with their games and answer questions and give them some competition – or they give me competition,” Falk said.

The youngest players, who are in kindergarten and first grade, often don’t know the names of the chess pieces or the basics of the game when their parents bring them to chess club.

“To meet these kids who are so interested and excited about playing chess, that’s what I enjoy,” Falk said.

Chess instills life lessons as kids learn to play.

“It helps build concentration and I think it helps them to think beyond instant gratification. They begin to think about repercussions of things they do and things they encounter, and what that can mean. It gets them to think ahead,” Falk said.

“It’s a fun game, so it’s entertaining. They get satisfaction out of competing with other players. If they lose, they are almost always learning,” he said. "The biggest issue is to follow the rules. ... It's a friendly game, not a hostile relationship."

Now in his 70s, Falk said he learned the game when he was growing up and became a more serious player when he was in college. He joined the Minnesota and United States Chess Associations, and later joined the South Dakota Chess Association and competed in tournaments.

“When I was a teen I got a job. My boss liked to play tournament chess and he basically made me play chess every night. I don’t know now if I ever won a game against him,” Falk said, chuckling. “That was the first significant amount of time I spent playing.”

“You learn more from losing than from winning,” he said. “For 99.9% of players, there’s always the opportunity to try to improve and get better.”

Falk recalls entering the chess world open competition in the 1980s where “I got a real comeuppance by really strong players. It can be humbling.”

“It’s harder to peak out in chess than in some things. In chess you can get really good, but there’s just almost always somebody who’s a little better who can challenge you,” he said.

Veterans Day tournament

Rapid City Area Scholastic Chess Club is hosting a Veterans Day Scholastic non-United States Chess Federation rated chess tournament. The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bible Fellowship Church in Rapid City. Falk will be the tournament director.

Club members also are looking forward to the South Dakota Scholastic Chess Tournament in 2023, which will be hosted in Rapid City for kids and teens in kindergarten through grade 12. For more information about the Rapid City Area Scholastic Chess Club, go to rcscholasticchess.weebly.com.