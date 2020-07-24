Cheyenne edges Hardhats in low-scoring game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team dropped a tough 3-1 decision to Cheyenne Post 6 Friday in Cheyenne, Wyo., to close the regular season.

Post 22 pitching gave up just two hits, but Cheyenne took advantage of four walks and a hit batsman in the third inning to push across the three runs.

In the third inning Cheyenne took a 1-0 lead when Julian Romero walked and scored on two wild pitches and a passed ball. The Sixers then loaded the bases against Hardhat starting pitcher Bransen Kuehl on three straight walks and made it 2-0 on a hit batsman to Nico Vite. Post 6 scored its final run on a sacrifice fly by Colter McAnelley.

Post 22 scored its lone run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Blake Weaver, scoring Peyton Tipton.

The Hardhats had four hits, singles by Colton Hartford, Tipton and Thomas Maguire, and a double by Jake Goble.

Kuehl took the loss, going just 2 2/3 innings, giving up all three runs, walking four and striking out three. He gave up no hits. Drew Scherbenske pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and no runs, walking no one and striking out nine.

Post 22, 30-10, will take on Spearfish in the first round of the regionals Tuesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

